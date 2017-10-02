World Grand Prix of Darts 2017: James Wade Crashes Out to Steve West

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

James Wade crashed out of the 2017 World Grand Prix of Darts, as he was eliminated by Steve West in the first round at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin, Ireland, on Monday.

West prevailed 2-0 in the shorter format of the game, allowing no space for a revival from the two-time former champion.

Peter Wright was almost shocked by Stephen Bunting, but Snakebite overpowered the former BDO world champion, 2-1.

Simon Whitlock produced a magnificent display as he beat Christian Kist 3-2, with the pair delivering the best match of the tournament so far.

Here are the full results from Monday's matches:

Benito van de Pas 2-1 Cristo Reyes

Mervyn King 2-0 Ronny Huybrechts

Steve West 2-0 James Wade

Simon Whitlock 3-2 Christian Kist

Mensur Suljovic 2-1 Ian White

Michael Smith 1-2 Gerwyn Price

Mark Webster 0-2 Richard North

Peter Wright 2-1 Stephen Bunting

Full schedule information is available via PDC.tv.

Recap

There was a shock as Wade exited the competition, with West producing the goods to advance to the next stage.

The world No. 10 failed to register a set, as his opponent swept to victory with a convincing performance at the oche.

PDC Darts highlighted West's excellent display:

Bunting hit an early maximum in his match with Wright, giving him the opening leg of the contest.

The Bullet maintained his form as he won the first set 3-1, stunning the vocal fans of Snakebite in the audience.

Wright moved through the gears to win the second set, setting up a decider to conclude the battle.

Snakebite made a very poor start at the beginning of the final set, and Bunting positioned himself as he threw for victory.

However, Wright fought back as the Bullet collapsed at the final hurdle to attain an unlikely late win and survival.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Whitlock had to dig deep to defeat Kist in a sensational match in Dublin, as the Australian threw big combinations to win.

Kist missed a double-top dart to collect victory, leaving the door open for Whitlock to burst through.

The Wizard produced his best when it mattered most, and a pressure-filled maximum in the final leg aided his rush across the finish line.

PDC Darts shared footage of the finish, as Whitlock produced a 108 checkout:

Michael Smith showed flashes of brilliance but was defeated 2-1 by the consistency of Gerwyn Price.

Price collected the first set without reply from Bully Boy, but the St Helens-born starlet edged his way back into the encounter.

However, Price remained a step ahead of the 27-year-old, and he wrapped up the win as Smith stumbled in the final exchanges.

PDC Darts highlighted Price's emphatic finishing:

In the night's other contests, Ronny Huybrechts crashed out as Mervyn King progressed, winning 2-0, and Benito van de Pas edged past Cristo Reyes 2-1.

Mensur Suljovic was relived as he swept the final set to beat Ian White 2-1 in a battle that swung back and forth.

Qualifier Richard North lost just a single leg as he beat Mark Webster 2-0 during his competition debut.