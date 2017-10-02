Michigan CB Nate Johnson Arrested on Charge of Alleged Assault on Female Student

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Michigan cornerback Nate Johnson was arrested by campus police over the weekend on a charge of domestic assault after allegedly attacking a female student, according to Aaron McMann of MLive.com.

Michigan's athletic department announced Saturday that Johnson was suspended indefinitely.

Johnson, a redshirt freshman, was arrested early Saturday after the alleged assault. Per McMann, he was "released on a personal recognizance bond" and has "a pre-trial date scheduled for Oct. 11."

Johnson began his redshirt season as a wide receiver before transitioning to cornerback before the 2017 campaign. He has not played in any games this year.