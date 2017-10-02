    Michigan CB Nate Johnson Arrested on Charge of Alleged Assault on Female Student

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Detailed view of the Michigan Wolverines logo and Air Jordan brand logo on the shirt of a fan during the Big Ten Championship game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Penn State defeated Wisconsin 38-31. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Michigan cornerback Nate Johnson was arrested by campus police over the weekend on a charge of domestic assault after allegedly attacking a female student, according to Aaron McMann of MLive.com. 

    Michigan's athletic department announced Saturday that Johnson was suspended indefinitely.

    Johnson, a redshirt freshman, was arrested early Saturday after the alleged assault. Per McMann, he was "released on a personal recognizance bond" and has "a pre-trial date scheduled for Oct. 11."

    Johnson began his redshirt season as a wide receiver before transitioning to cornerback before the 2017 campaign. He has not played in any games this year.

