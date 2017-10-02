Triple H Says He'd Give Ronda Rousey Opportunity in WWE If She Wants It

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

UFC star Ronda Rousey apparently has an opening waiting for her in WWE if she decides to make the switch.

"I have been out there publicly saying that if she wants the opportunity, I am happy to give it to her," WWE executive vice president Triple H said, per Michael Kelleher of Sky Sports. "She is looking for the opportunity, so it seems like a perfect matchup. I am excited to have the conversation with her and see where it goes."

Rousey was one of the top mixed martial arts fighters in the world, becoming the first female fighter in the UFC while winning the inaugural UFC women's bantamweight championship. She won her first 12 MMA bouts, mostly in first-round submissions.

However, her career took a turn with back-to-back knockout losses at the hands of Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

She hasn't competed in the Octagon since but has appeared on television and in movies while hinting at a possible move to WWE. She has made several appearances at professional wrestling events, including the recent Mae Young Classic.

Rousey also had an in-ring scuffle with Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 31.

Adding the recent feud with Charlotte Flair, it could be only a matter of time until the switch to WWE becomes official.