WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 2

Credit: WWE.com

Monday's WWE Raw was a night of attacks.

Braun Strowman delivered post-match destruction. Roman Reigns waylaid The Miztourage before his bout. And Cesaro and Sheamus made their mark by pouncing on the vulnerable and unsuspecting.

The violence kept coming. The animosity kept growing.

Denver's Pepsi Center played host to a show that added intrigue to a number of feuds en route to the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view on Oct. 22.

Mickie James earned a shot at the Raw Women's Championship. Both Emma and Matt Hardy found new tag team partners. And the cruiserweight division added a new aerialist.

But while many of the segments and matches had purpose, the post-Raw talk won't be about that. It will be about The Shield getting oh so close to reuniting, only to keep that moment at bay.

The following is a look at where Raw clicked and where it flopped, from Strowman's latest victory to the cruiserweights getting the spotlight again.