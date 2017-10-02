WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 2

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 2October 2, 2017
Monday's WWE Raw was a night of attacks.
Braun Strowman delivered post-match destruction. Roman Reigns waylaid The Miztourage before his bout. And Cesaro and Sheamus made their mark by pouncing on the vulnerable and unsuspecting.
The violence kept coming. The animosity kept growing.
Denver's Pepsi Center played host to a show that added intrigue to a number of feuds en route to the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view on Oct. 22.
Mickie James earned a shot at the Raw Women's Championship. Both Emma and Matt Hardy found new tag team partners. And the cruiserweight division added a new aerialist.
But while many of the segments and matches had purpose, the post-Raw talk won't be about that. It will be about The Shield getting oh so close to reuniting, only to keep that moment at bay.
The following is a look at where Raw clicked and where it flopped, from Strowman's latest victory to the cruiserweights getting the spotlight again.
Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman
- "It's almost as if the Earth shakes when Braun Strowman appears."—Corey Graves.
- Rollins slaps Strowman in the face.
- Strowman prevents a Rollins suicide dive with a big right hand.
Before the show got underway, the Raw roster stood on the entrance ramp in a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas.
Rollins soon stared down Strowman in the center of the ring. The Kingslayer's early aggression flustered the big man, but The Monster Among Men eventually bowled him over.
Rollins' quickness wasn't enough to keep Strowman at bay. The predator caught him and punished him with a methodical offense.
While Rollins was able to stagger Strowman, the Raw tag team champ ultimately fell to the running powerslam. The Monster Among Men hit an extra powerslam after the bell for good measure. Dean Ambrose ran in to prevent further damage but was soon a victim himself.
Cesaro and Sheamus followed up with an attack of their own.
Result
Strowman wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
It's always great when Raw gets rolling right away with in-ring action rather than the customary lengthy promo.
Rollins and Strowman put on a solid match. The Kingslayer was able to look quick and crafty in defeat. His monstrous foe was made to look unstoppable.
It's smart to get Strowman two straight wins now against the tag champs in order to soften the blow of his loss to Brock Lesnar.
Elias vs. Titus O'Neil
- "I'd rather drown myself a mile into the ocean than live here."—Elias on Denver.
- "The people of Denver are the worst in the USA."—Elias.
- "Layne Staley is rolling over in his grave after that abomination."—Graves.
Elias trashed Denver before breaking out into song. Titus O'Neil's arrival cut the performance short.
The powerful babyface had Elias on the run. Outside the ring, the crooner pushed Apollo Crews. Elias moved on to finish O'Neil with Drift Away.
Result
Elias wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C
Analysis
Elias' shtick is simple, repetitive and mostly effective. It's not going to be the highlight of Raw at any point, but he's been consistent.
The feud with Crews and O'Neil has no teeth, though. There's not enough motivation for either side. And the animosity between them feels slapped on.
This rivalry isn't going to do much for anyone involved.
Mickie James vs. Nia Jax
- James is gifted a walker and adult diapers.
- "You need Life Alert."—Jax to James.
- James knocks out Jax with a tornado DDT.
Backstage, Mickie James discovered someone left her gag gifts, inspiring Alicia Fox and Emma to snicker at her. She went on the hunt for Alexa Bliss, who told her she could face Nia Jax rather than her.
Bliss watched on from ringside as Jax clobbered James.
After getting pushed around, James battled back. The heel, though, managed to ground her foe, keeping the pace slow.
James briefly gained the edge, but Bliss jumped in to end the bout early. Outside, the veteran kicked Bliss to the floor.
Raw general manager Kurt Angle later gave James a championship match against Bliss at TLC.
Result
James wins via disqualification.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
Jax and Bliss are apparently back together. With no explanation. WWE missed an opportunity to deliver a more consistent narrative by not showing why these two have joined forces again.
And WWE is laying on this "James is old" stuff really thick even though she's only 38. Calling her rusty or past her prime is one thing, but talking about broken hips and Life Alerts is too much.
Still, it's great to see James in the spotlight, showing heart in an underdog position. She's going to be a fun foil opposite the Raw women's champ.
Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
- "I would love to slap these two around tonight."—Hardy.
- Jordan and Hardy clothesline Gallows out of the ring.
- Jordan lands on his feet after an Anderson suplex attempt.
- Anderson hurls Jordan into the barricade.
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows couldn't keep Matt Hardy in their corner at first. They didn't have much better luck battling Jason Jordan.
Eventually, the heels overwhelmed Hardy and took turns pounding on him. The Club remained in control as they worked on Jordan's arm.
After withstanding a flurry from the babyfaces, Anderson and Gallows hit the Magic Killer to pin Hardy.
Result
Anderson and Gallows win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
There was some fun tag team action with exciting offense from Jordan here. Jordan is not over yet, but he's done well between the ropes. He's on the right track.
It's logical that the more experienced team beat out the newly formed duo. And the result smartly gave The Club a much-needed win.
The Miz vs. Roman Reigns (Intercontinental Championship)
- The Miztourage enters through the crowd a la The Shield.
- Reigns throws Dallas into the ring steps and clotheslines Axel over the security barricade.
- Reigns kicks out of the Skull-Crushing Finale.
- The Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus hit Reigns with a Shield-style triple powerbomb.
An intense Reigns took out Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel right away. He chased down the heels with a steel chair in hand. After smashing The Miz's cronies, The Big Dog focused on the intercontinental champion.
The Miz withstood Reigns' early momentum and nearly scored a cheap count-out win.
The champ managed to keep the challenger grounded. At least for a solid stretch. Reigns started to charge back, but Cesaro and Sheamus ran in and mauled him.
Result
Reigns wins via disqualification. The Miz retains the title as a result.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A
Analysis
Reigns steamrolling The Miztourage was all kinds of entertaining. This take-no-prisoners version of Reigns is always a welcome sight.
The match itself featured some great near-falls, all of which electrified the crowd.
And ousting Axel and Dallas in this feud in favor of Cesaro and Sheamus is a no-brainer. The Miztourage was never big enough to warrant a clash with The Shield.
WWE teased The Shield reunion hard again, helping to amp up anticipation.
Finn Balor Calls Out Bray Wyatt
- "She never lied to me. She never lied to me."—Wyatt.
- "If Bray Wyatt had the whole world in his hands, he wouldn't know what to do with it."—Balor.
- Wyatt seems to transform into a ghostly creature.
Finn Balor came out to the ring to talk about his rival. He urged Bray Wyatt to come out and fight him.
Wyatt appeared on the big screen. He told the Irishman that Sister Abigail wanted to meet him. The Eater of Worlds then seemed to morph into something out of a horror movie.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B
Analysis
The atmosphere for Wyatt's latest speech was effectively eerie. His performance here was one of his best.
And if he is indeed unraveling as the announcers suggested, The Eater of Worlds is set to be more interesting than he has been in months. Ditto for an actual Sister Abigail character potentially emerging at some point.
The rivalry is still dragging, but this exchange added some spark to their story.
Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Emma and Alicia Fox
- "It's one thing to impress on Instagram. It's another thing to do it on Monday Night Raw."—Graves.
- Banks and Fox slug it out, each throwing wild strikes.
- "I don't listen to rules!"—Fox.
Sasha Banks goofed around as she dominated Emma. She and Bayley had the Aussie in trouble from the get-go.
Alicia Fox and Emma managed to seize the advantage, double-teaming The Boss. Banks bled from the mouth as she tried to battle back.
Bayley eventually charged in and knocked the heels around.
Emma refused to tag back in. That left Fox alone to suffer a Bayley-to-Belly Suplex.
Result
Banks and Bayley win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B-
Analysis
For a random, low-stakes tag team match, this was entertaining.
Fox, who hasn't been on TV in a long time, was a welcome sight. Her and Emma's dynamic instantly gives the women's division a compelling new element.
And the hard-hitting action here showed off what these four wrestlers can do when given some decent ring time. Playing up Bayley and Banks' alliance is smart, too. Their eventual breakup is going to be a moving drama.
Enzo Amore Addresses the Cruiserweight Division
- "I put more butts in seats than La-Z-Boy."—Amore.
- Amore describes himself as "bruised from derriere to dome."
- "You got more abs than you got brain cells."—Amore to Tony Nese.
Renee Young tried to interview Enzo Amore backstage, but he was speechless about the cruiserweight division all disliking him.
Amore later limped to the ring and bragged about what he's done for 205 Live.
Although Amore announced anyone who attacked him would be fired, Neville and the other cruiserweights charged down to the ring to confront the champ. Muscles Marinara taunted all of them.
Angle stepped out to announce that Kalisto would be joining the cruiserweights.
The King of Flight blasted Amore. A Salida Del Sol left the champ out cold.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
B+
Analysis
Amore delivered some top-flight heel work here. He is masterfully grating.
Now it's time to see if he can back that up once the bell rings. Kalisto is a quality opponent and should have been a part of the cruiserweight division from the start.
Amore running down the entire division only makes sense if he gets his comeuppance in the end.