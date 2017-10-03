Winners and Losers of Philadelphia Eagles' Week 4 Performance

0 of 8

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are 3-1, taking a surprise lead in the NFC East through one quarter of the season after an impressive 26-24 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Forcing a turnover on the opening drive and the ensuing touchdown set the tone for the Eagles, who never trailed and looked leaps and bounds the better team. As Philip Rivers' Chargers always do, though, the opponent played up to their competition and put pressure on Philly to close it out with a fourth-quarter comeback.

Thousands of traveling Eagles fans who made the StubHub Center look more like Lincoln Financial Field didn't see a comprehensive and convincing win, but still one that vindicates the Eagles as contenders. There are certain weak spots on the roster, but when the rest of it is clicking, they'll prove to be awfully tough to beat.

Let's take a closer look into the positive and negative trends from Week 4, as the Eagles get ready to return home to face the Arizona Cardinals.