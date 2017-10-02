    Lakers News: Luke Walton Wants Lonzo Ball to Be More Aggressive and Selfish

    The Los Angeles Lakers just might be the most interesting team in the NBA.

    At least that's what the hype machine reveals.

    Need proof? How about the fact that their preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Honda Center (seats 18,000) in Anaheim was sold out.

    Now that the Lake Show has gone from 0 to 100 real quick on their rebuild with burgeoning star Lonzo Ball as the centerpiece, they are off and running back toward respectability.

    Ball's court vision, ability to rack up assists and engage his teammates has Laker Nation as excited as they were when Kobe Bryant was nailing game-winning turnaround jumpers.

    In the 108-99 loss to the Timberwolves, the No. 2 overall pick was still entertaining, lathering up the capacity crowd with ball movement and dazzling passes. He finished with only five points but threatened a triple-double with seven rebounds and eight assists.

    Ball misfired on seven of nine shots from the field, but according to Lakers beat writer Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, head coach Luke Walton wants his "unselfish" rookie point guard to shoot his shot more often.

    "Lonzo is so gifted as far as the way he always makes everyone on the court a threat," Walton told ESPN. "With him, we have been working on that. He is so unselfish that sometimes he has good shots for himself and he tries to get someone else a shot. We want him taking those.

    "We are looking for him to be a little more aggressive to score the ball, especially early on. I thought he was great the way he was moving around out there and getting people involved."

