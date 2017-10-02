UNLV Assistant Hockey Coach Nick Robone Injured in Las Vegas Shooting

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

UNLV hockey announced Monday that assistant coach Nick Robone was one of the more than 500 people injured in the deadly shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

"Our team (players) are safe," UNLV hockey GM Zee Khan told Jill Martin of CNN. "Our head coach and his wife were there as well. Got out safe. Our assistant coach Nick was shot in (the) chest. He’s out of surgery. The bullet missed the lung but it’s badly bruised. He’s in ICU. We will have another update at 11 a.m."

At least 58 people have been killed in the deadliest mass shooting in United States history, per Holly Yan, Susannah Cullinane and Philip Victor of CNN.

The shooting took place at the Route 91 Harvest festival on the Las Vegas strip.

According to Brian Joseph of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Nick Rabone was in attendance at the show along with his brother, Anthony, who as a paramedic helped stabilize him before he was brought to the hospital.

The 28-year-old has been with the UNLV hockey team for the past three seasons after a successful career in roller hockey. He was an NCRHA All-American and played professionally before converting to coaching in roller and eventually ice hockey.

The Rebels' next game is scheduled for Oct. 6 against Utah.