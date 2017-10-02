Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Ryan Sessegnon Valuation Set, Latest Rumours

Harry Trump/Getty Images

Fulham reportedly value star prospect Ryan Sessegnon at £50 million, amid reports Tottenham Hotspur will make a play for the teenager next summer.

Per Alex Nixon of The Sun, Manchester United are also interested in the England youth international, but Sessegnon prefers a move to north London. Spurs reportedly had a £25 million offer rejected last summer, per Sam Wallace of the Telegraph.

At the time, Dean Jones thought it was a fair offer, despite the teenager's lack of experience:

The 17-year-old has been a smash hit for Fulham since he was promoted to the first team and has also stood out as a member of England's youth setup. As a left-back with the versatility to play further up the pitch, he has drawn comparisons to former Spurs star Gareth Bale.

Like Bale, Sessegnon's future could be further up the pitch―he has the athleticism, trickery and scoring ability to be an effective winger. As you can see in this video from Cardiff City, he has also shown he can read the play inside the box well:

Sessegnon signed a new contract with Fulham last season and seems perfectly happy to stay at the club for the foreseeable future. He was born in Roeham and has been with the Cottagers since 2008―it's easy to see why many think he'll only leave for another club based in London, over the likes of United.

He finds himself in an excellent situation to continue his development, with plenty of Championship minutes on offer. His twin brother Steven also plays for the Cottagers, giving Fulham yet another advantage in their bid to keep him for now.

James Chance/Getty Images

Spurs could opt to sign him and send him back to west London for the foreseeable future, letting Fulham develop the prospect. The asking price of £50 million would be steep for a player who can't contribute immediately, however.

For Fulham, an offer of £50 million could be too lucrative to pass up, especially if the team can't earn promotion to the Premier League. The club has made a decent start to the season but currently sits outside the play-off spots.