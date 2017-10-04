Legit or Nah? Verdicts for College Football's Top Week 5 Performances

0 of 10

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Washington State celebrated like it was putting on a clothed version of Woodstock after stunning USC, Troy pulled off the upset of the season with a 24-21 triumph at LSU and several individuals put up record-setting numbers in Week 5.

How much of it should be taken seriously, though? We're looking at the best performances—whether from an individual, a unit or a team—from the past weekend and determining if the topic will remain relevant.

An important note: Calling something "legit" doesn't mean the player, unit or team must sustain that output for the remainder of the year. Nobody reasonable ever expects three interceptions from a defender, for example. Conversely, a "nah" isn't necessarily intended to suggest they'll struggle.

Our goal is to explain if Week 5's standouts are going to build on the showing and be a national factor this season.