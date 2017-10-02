China Open 2017: Garbine Muguruza Retires, Caroline Wozniacki Advances

Andy Wong/Associated Press

Garbine Muguruza retired early in the second set in her 2017 China Open match against Barbora Strycova on Monday, drawing the ire of the fans in attendance.

As shared by blogger WTAAddict―who wasn't too pleased with the Spanish star―the crowd voiced its displeasure as she walked off the court down 6-1, 2-0:

Elsewhere, Caroline Wozniacki and Alize Cornet both won in straight sets. In the men's draw, Fabio Fognini and Roberto Bautista Agut also advanced.

Recap

Muguruza arrived in Beijing in need of a positive result after her upset loss to Jelena Ostapenko at the Wuhan Open, but instead, she dug an even deeper hole against Strycova.

The 23-year-old won just a single game and appeared to struggle with a thigh injury. Per tennis writer Carole Bouchard, she also didn't seem all that interested in playing:

Muguruza has now fallen short in three straight legs of the Asian portion of the tour, after her loss against Wozniacki in Tokyo and the defeat at the hands of Ostapenko. With the WTA Finals fast approaching, the world No. 1 desperately needs some answers.

Wozniacki's form ahead of the Finals appears a lot better, and the Danish star cruised past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Monday, losing just four games in total.

GREG BAKER/Getty Images

The 27-year-old won in Tokyo―her first title of the season―and with Muguruza already out, she may well be the favourite in Beijing, thanks to her form.

Cornet will also challenge for the title after a two-set win over Angelique Kerber, whose nightmare season continues, while Dominika Cibulkova suffered an upset loss against rising starlet Elise Mertens.

In the men's draw, Bautista Agut easily beat local wild card Ze Zhang, and Fognini was barely troubled by Robin Haase. The likes of Rafael Nadal and Tomas Berdych will be in action later this week.