Report: Cavs Will Start Kevin Love at Center, Tristan Thompson 'Okay with It'

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to have a dramatically new look in the starting lineup next year. According to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, the team plans to start Kevin Love at center and Jae Crowder at power forward, pushing Tristan Thompson to the bench.

So with a starting lineup of Love, Crowder, LeBron James and Derrick Rose set to open the season, the only remaining question is who will start at shooting guard, J.R. Smith or Dwyane Wade?

As Lloyd noted, head coach Tyronn Lue is "still tinkering with who to start at shooting guard." Interestingly, Lue has been experimenting with Wade as the backup point guard in a second unit that also includes Iman Shumpert, Kyle Korver, Jeff Green and Thompson. Obviously, Rose would shift into the backup point guard role once Isaiah Thomas returns from injury.

For the Cavaliers, it's a good problem, as they have arguably the greatest depth they've had since James returned to the organization.

Still, there are going to be adjustments as the team tries to make its new pieces fit. Love will be playing a new position. Crowder, Rose, Wade and eventually Thomas will be fitting into a new team. Wade may have to adjust to a role coming off the bench, and perhaps even to a role as more of a facilitator in a point guard role.

Big changes came to the Cavaliers this offseason. How those changes translate on the court, and how quickly the team makes the necessary adjustments, will be a fascinating storyline to follow.