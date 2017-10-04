7 Keys to Victory in Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 Matchup

0 of 7

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

After a 2-2 start in the first month of the season, the Dallas Cowboys will be looking to rebound against an old nemesis in the shape of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Packers have knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs in two of the last three seasons and could hurt their playoff chances this year if they were to give them three losses before their Week 6 bye.

Despite their two losses of the season, this game will be the Cowboys' toughest challenge yet, as their young, inexperienced defense will face off against one of the best quarterbacks of the past decade, Aaron Rodgers.

If the Cowboys can't drastically improve on their defensive performance from last week, this one will be over quick.

However, if the Cowboys can move the ball as effectively as they did last week, particularly in the first half, they will give themselves a chance. But a lot of things will need to happen for Dallas to pull off an upset against one of the league's best teams.

Here are the seven keys to victory for the Cowboys if they want to grab a hold of a 3-2 record heading into their bye week.