US Olympian Sandi Morris Was in Lockdown Across Street from Las Vegas Shooting

U.S. Olympic pole vaulter Sandi Morris posted a tweet Monday saying she was across the street from the mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas last Sunday night:

The Las Vegas Police Department said 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music festival, killing more than 50 people and wounding at least 400. Paddock was staying at a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, which was across the street from the concert venue where Jason Aldean was performing.

Morris said she attended a show by the Blue Man Group earlier in the evening. The concert venue was then placed on lockdown for five hours after the performance ended.

Paddock is believed to have killed himself before officers entered his room. He is believed to be the sole actor in the massacre, which is the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Morris won the pole vault silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics.