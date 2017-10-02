Bayern Munich Star Franck Ribery's Knee Injury Diagnosed as LCL Tear

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has suffered an LCL tear to the left knee, a major blow for the Bavarians' Bundesliga title hopes.

The club confirmed news of the injury via Twitter:

The 34-year-old went down in the second half during the match against Hertha Berlin and immediately feared the worst.

Per DW Sports, he knew the injury was serious:

According to Sky Germany (via sports writer Shane Burns), he'll be sidelined for up to three months.

It's yet another blow for Bayern, who have started the season in poor form and parted with coach Carlo Ancelotti as a result.

Sunday's match finished in a 2-2 draw after the Bavarians took a two-goal lead, and it should have been a celebration, as Ribery made a 234th appearance for the club, tying the record for a non-German player, per the Bundesliga's official website.

French youngster Kingsley Coman replaced him against Hertha, and the former Juventus man seems a likely replacement for the foreseeable future.