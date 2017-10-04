MLB Teams Poised to Take Big Leaps Forward This Offseason

0 of 5

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A clear upper class has taken over MLB, which poses major problems for everyone else.

From 2012 to 2014, no team won 100 or more games during the regular season. Before 2017, no year featured two 100-win squads since the St. Louis Cardinals (105) and New York Yankees (101) in 2004.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros all hit the century mark this season, fueled by young, home-grown talent. It would have taken an avalanche of bad luck to keep any of them out of the playoffs, and the same can be said for next year.

The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals also have the star talent and financial resources to remain title contenders. Good luck to any other teams looking to climb back into contention.

Everyone else should give thanks to the second wild-card spots. Under the old format, the Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies would have packed their bags in September. Instead, they reached the playoffs with 85 and 87 victories, respectively, after finishing below .500 in 2016.

For the highlighted teams who can improve next year, that's the bar they're aiming to reach. Simply vying for a .500 record would represent major progress and a moral victory for a couple of these organizations.

The Nationals, who clinched the National League East with three weeks remaining, should expect an elevated level of competition.

Because of rising young talent and/or cleared payroll space, these franchises are a couple of upgrades away from making noise in 2018.