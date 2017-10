1 Critical Offseason Decision Each MLB Team Faces

3 of 6

Houston Astros: Dallas Keuchel extension

The Astros finally found a second front-line starter when they acquired Justin Verlander from the Tigers in August.

Now they'll need to turn their attention to not losing their other one.

Dallas Keuchel has one year of team control remaining, and even after missing significant time this season, he'll likely get a healthy bump up from the $9.15 million he's making this season.

As a late bloomer with a relatively short track record, he's a unique case as far as extensions are concerned.

For a team built to win now and into the foreseeable future, there's no reason not to make every effort to keep the left-hander around, and getting a deal done this offseason might be preferable for everyone involved.

Los Angeles Angels: Justin Upton's potential free agency

Upton made a good impression on the Angels, posting an .887 OPS with seven home runs and 15 RBI in 27 games with the team following his August trade from the Tigers.

The 30-year-old will face a big decision on whether to opt out of the final four years and $88.5 million of his contract.

Even if he decides to leave that money on the table in pursuit of a longer deal or higher annual value, don't be surprised if Los Angeles is among the leading suitors.

The declining production of Albert Pujols has left the team with little in the way of protection for Mike Trout, and Upton is coming off another terrific season, having slugged 35 home runs with 109 RBI on his way to 5.4 WAR.

If Upton isn't coming back, the Angels will need to turn their attention elsewhere for a middle-of-the-lineup bat.

Oakland Athletics: Who's next out the door?

Executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane has made it clear the Athletics will commit to a full rebuild in the upcoming years.

Sonny Gray, Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson, Yonder Alonso, Adam Rosales, Trevor Plouffe and Rajai Davis were all traded this summer, so who's next?

Slugger Khris Davis is the most valuable chip. He's mashed 85 home runs over the past two seasons and has two years of team control remaining. He'll also earn a healthy raise over the $5 million he made this season.

Reliever Santiago Casilla, right fielder Matt Joyce and second baseman Jed Lowrie are the only players with guaranteed contracts for 2018. Each is scheduled to make at least $6 million, so expect them to be shopped.

Might Oakland also entertain offers for controllable starters like Kendall Graveman and Sean Manaea?

Seattle Mariners: Rebuild the starting rotation

The Mariners have a talented roster, and they've flirted with contention the past several seasons, but they're still trying to break a playoff drought that stretches back to 2001.

Starting pitching was the Achilles' heel this year, as they used 17 different starters and had just one pitcher eclipse the 150-inning mark (Ariel Miranda, with 168).

Felix Hernandez is still capable of being a solid middle-of-the-rotation starter even if he's no longer an ace, Mike Leake is an innings eater, and James Paxton can be an ace if he can find a way to stay healthy.

However, Hisashi Iwakuma ($10 million) and Yovani Gallardo ($13 million) will likely have their options declined, and Drew Smyly is a non-tender candidate, leaving a good deal of uncertainty surrounding the rotation.

With several big contracts already on the books, would Seattle consider making a run at someone like Darvish to bring needed stability to the rotation?

Or is a mid-level starter or two its more likely approach?

Either way, if the Mariners hope to finally snap that drought and reach the postseason, something needs to be done about the starting staff.

Texas Rangers: Jurickson Profar's future

Jurickson Profar played just 22 games in MLB this season, and he's now a career .229/.309/.329 hitter in 718 plate appearances over parts of four seasons.

It's not exactly the future that was envisioned for the former No. 1 prospect in all of baseball.

The fact that he was not included among the team's September call-ups was a telling sign that a change of scenery is likely coming.

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News feels that's for the best at this point: "The Rangers need to trade him. He needs to go somewhere else and get a shot. I think there is too much animosity/resentment on his part now to fully realize his potential with the Rangers. The Rangers need to make the best deal possible, whether that's with Profar alone or in a package, to help their 2018 and beyond chances."

Still just 24 years old, Profar hit .287/.383/.428 with 32 extra-base hits in 383 plate appearances in Triple-A this year, and he was one of the standouts for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.

The potential is still there, but it's time for a change.