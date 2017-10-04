1 Critical Offseason Decision Each MLB Team Faces

6 of 6

Arizona Diamondbacks: J.D. Martinez's free agency

It's hard to make a better impression than Martinez has in his brief time with the Diamondbacks.

In 62 games since coming over from the Tigers, he's posted a 1.107 OPS with 29 home runs and 65 RBI for 2.5 WAR.

Even in today's market for power hitters, he's put himself in position for a massive payday as the top bat on the free-agent market. He appears to be open to the idea of re-upping with the D-backs, though.

"I've thought about it a lot," Martinez told Nick Piecoro of AZCentral Sports. "It's definitely something I'd love, I'd be interested in. I've loved my time here. The guys are great. The team is young. They're definitely going to be good for a while."

It should cost north of $100 million to get a deal done, and Arizona already has the massive Zack Greinke deal on its books. But with the window to win currently wide-open, it's a risk worth taking.



Colorado Rockies: Rebuild the bullpen

An improved bullpen has been one of the biggest reasons for the Rockies' success this season.

2016: 5.13 ERA (30th in MLB), 29 losses, 28 blown saves

5.13 ERA (30th in MLB), 29 losses, 28 blown saves 2017: 4.40 ERA (20th in MLB), 19 losses, 14 blown saves

However, they're set to lose a trio of key arms in closer Greg Holland (61 G, 41/45 SV, 3.61 ERA), setup man Jake McGee (62 G, 20 HLD, 3.61 ERA) and deadline-addition Neshek (71 G, 23 HLD, 1.59 ERA) to free agency.

So, how will they approach rebuilding their relief corps as they look to avoid regressing back to their 2016 form?

Re-signing Holland or finding a suitable replacement to step into the closer's role should be the No. 1 priority. Adding a few proven middle relievers to compete with some of their young arms is also a must.

Los Angeles Dodgers: What to do with all the money

With nearly $40 million in dead money coming off the books as well as the $17.5 million salary of Andre Ethier, the Dodgers have plenty of payroll flexibility. And unlike last offseason, when they spent big to retain Kenley Jansen, Justin Turner and Rich Hill, they don't have any significant internal pieces to re-sign or replace.

The front office doesn't need to spend that money, but why expect anything less?



Adding another top-tier reliever to join Jansen in the late innings is one area where they could splurge. The relief corps has been effective but inconsistent this season, and a shutdown lefty would be especially welcome.

The outcome of this year's postseason could also dictate how aggressive they decide to be this winter.

San Diego Padres: Find a shortstop

The Padres have gotten next to nothing in the way of production from the shortstop position dating back to when Everth Cabrera was an All-Star in 2013.

2014: .241 BA (26th in MLB), .598 OPS (27th in MLB)

.241 BA (26th in MLB), .598 OPS (27th in MLB) 2015: .228 BA (28th in MLB), .644 OPS (24th in MLB)

.228 BA (28th in MLB), .644 OPS (24th in MLB) 2016: .245 BA (24th in MLB), .631 OPS (26th in MLB)

.245 BA (24th in MLB), .631 OPS (26th in MLB) 2017: .218 BA (30th in MLB), .626 OPS (30th in MLB)

This year's free-agent market won't be much help.

They're unlikely to spend big on Cozart, and light-hitting Alcides Escobar might be the only other viable starter available.

There's no obvious potential target on the trade market, but plenty of teams have middle infield depth and the Padres have one of the deepest farm systems in the league.

San Francisco Giants: Buyers or sellers?

The Giants have some soul-searching to do after a 98-loss season.

Buster Posey, Madison Bumgarner and Brandon Crawford were the only players deemed untouchable in summer trade talks, according to Jon Morosi for MLB.com. Nothing is likely to change as far as those three are concerned, but that still leaves some intriguing trade candidates, including Brandon Belt, Joe Panik and Jeff Samardzija.

It doesn't sound like Johnny Cueto plans to exercise his opt-out clause after a disappointing first season with the team, so he too could wind up on the block.

Otherwise, if this team thinks it has a chance of turning things around in 2018, adding a power bat at third base or in left field and bolstering the bullpen will be atop the to-do list.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and MLB.com unless otherwise noted.