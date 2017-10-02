LeBron James, Sports World Reacts to Las Vegas Shooting

LeBron James, Sports World Reacts to Las Vegas ShootingOctober 2, 2017
At least 50 people have died and hundreds were injured last Sunday night in Las Vegas when a shooter opened gunfire into a music festival near the Mandalay Bay Casino.
According to the latest accounts from the Las Vegas Police Department, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock unleashed fire on a concert of more than 22,000 people in the middle of a performance by country star Jason Aldean. Fifty people have been confirmed dead, and more than 400 more have been hospitalized with gun wounds or injuries suffered attempting to flee the scene.
Las Vegas police have said Paddock has no known ties to terror groups outside the United States. The event is currently being publicly categorized as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history; it has not yet been declared an act of domestic terrorism.
A woman, Marilou Danley, was sought as a person of interest early Monday. Police have since made contact with her and released a statement saying they "do not believe she is involved with the shooting on the strip."
Paddock is believed at this time to be a lone actor. Many in the sports community took to social media in wake of the shooting to offer their condolences to those affected:
LeBron James @KingJames
Pray for Vegas!! 🤦🏾♂️. What the hell is going on people!?!? My prayers sent to the heavens above for all the families 🙏🏾 https://t.co/wDpwZ7g4Pz2017-10-2 12:50:06
Alexandra Raisman @Aly_Raisman
WHY is this horrible person allowed to have a gun? WHY. This has to stop. Why is it so easy for crazy people to have guns? I'm disgusted.2017-10-2 12:36:00
Chris Paul @CP3
My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific incident. #PrayForVegas https://t.co/OXxvjxfseR2017-10-2 12:45:26
Mark Cuban @mcuban
Prayers to those impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas. We share the pain of those who lost loved ones and offer hope to those recovering2017-10-2 12:18:12
Brandon Marshall @BMarshh54
Everybody on the strip in Vegas, please stay safe 🙏🏾 praying for y'all2017-10-2 06:48:32
Carli Lloyd @CarliLloyd
Waking up to news like this in Vegas is absolutely disgusting. Cannot believe what is happening in this country and world.2017-10-2 11:47:08
Pittsburgh Steelers @steelers
Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas. #PrayForVegas2017-10-2 12:35:03
DeMarco Murray @DeMarcoMurray
Terrible news coming out of my hometown, praying for all affected by this horrific situation. My thoughts are ... https://t.co/QQqnEqvqHe2017-10-2 12:21:02
Bryce Harper @Bharper3407
The pride of Vegas runs deep when you are born and raised in such a great town. I can't fathom the horrific event that has taken place! ...2017-10-2 14:36:11
Bryce Harper @Bharper3407
...My thoughts and prayers go out to the families that have been affected by this and to all the people that have lost their lives way too soon! Las Vegas I love you and stand with you🙌🏻2017-10-2 14:37:19
Steven Jackson @sj39
Saying a prayer for all the concert goers, staffers and anyone who was injured or lost their lives in Las Vegas last night. #PrayForLV2017-10-2 14:15:51
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock
Vegas. Heart breaks. Prayers, love, support and strength to the victims and their families. Hug our loved ones that much tighter today.2017-10-2 14:03:44
Sandi Morris @sandicheekspv
I sat in lock down at the @bluemangroup show for 5 hours, then walked to my hotel through a ghost town Vegas. Heart goes out to all victims. https://t.co/gYtX1FtRig2017-10-2 13:13:23