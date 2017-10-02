LeBron James, Sports World Reacts to Las Vegas Shooting

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

At least 50 people have died and hundreds were injured last Sunday night in Las Vegas when a shooter opened gunfire into a music festival near the Mandalay Bay Casino.

According to the latest accounts from the Las Vegas Police Department, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock unleashed fire on a concert of more than 22,000 people in the middle of a performance by country star Jason Aldean. Fifty people have been confirmed dead, and more than 400 more have been hospitalized with gun wounds or injuries suffered attempting to flee the scene.

Las Vegas police have said Paddock has no known ties to terror groups outside the United States. The event is currently being publicly categorized as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history; it has not yet been declared an act of domestic terrorism.

A woman, Marilou Danley, was sought as a person of interest early Monday. Police have since made contact with her and released a statement saying they "do not believe she is involved with the shooting on the strip."



Paddock is believed at this time to be a lone actor. Many in the sports community took to social media in wake of the shooting to offer their condolences to those affected: