    LeBron James, Sports World Reacts to Las Vegas Shooting

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2017

    EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Police form a perimeter around the road leading to the Mandalay Hotel (background) after a gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2017. Police said the gunman, a 64-year-old local resident named as Stephen Paddock, had been killed after a SWAT team responded to reports of multiple gunfire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, a hotel-casino next to the concert venue. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
    MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

    At least 50 people have died and hundreds were injured last Sunday night in Las Vegas when a shooter opened gunfire into a music festival near the Mandalay Bay Casino.

    According to the latest accounts from the Las Vegas Police Department, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock unleashed fire on a concert of more than 22,000 people in the middle of a performance by country star Jason Aldean. Fifty people have been confirmed dead, and more than 400 more have been hospitalized with gun wounds or injuries suffered attempting to flee the scene.

    Las Vegas police have said Paddock has no known ties to terror groups outside the United States. The event is currently being publicly categorized as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history; it has not yet been declared an act of domestic terrorism.

    A woman, Marilou Danley, was sought as a person of interest early Monday. Police have since made contact with her and released a statement saying they "do not believe she is involved with the shooting on the strip." 

    Paddock is believed at this time to be a lone actor. Many in the sports community took to social media in wake of the shooting to offer their condolences to those affected:

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lonzo Debuts with 5-7-8

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      5 Offseason Predictions We Got Very Wrong

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Pro Comps for Top 10 2018 Prospects

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Can LeBron Revive a Post-Prime D-Wade?

      Scott Sargent
      via Bleacher Report