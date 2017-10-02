Zinedine Zidane 'Disappointed For' Cristiano Ronaldo over La Liga Goal Drought

Zinedine Zidane 'Disappointed For' Cristiano Ronaldo over La Liga Goal DroughtOctober 2, 2017
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has said he is "disappointed for" Cristiano Ronaldo after he once again failed to score in La Liga on Sunday.
He told Movistar (h/t Sport): "It is not that [Ronaldo] is tired, just the opposite—he was out for a lot of games. We are a bit disappointed for him as he has not yet scored in La Liga, but this is football. His assist for Isco was phenomenal. I hope things change in the next game."
Ronaldo has scored five goals in seven matches in all competitions this season, but he has failed to find the net against Real Betis, Alaves or Espanyol in La Liga.
For any other player except for Lionel Messi, a three-match scoreless run in La Liga wouldn't seem so unusual, particularly when goals are being scored in other competitions.
However, it offers a marked contrast with Ronaldo's league form at the back end of last season, in which he scored five goals in the final three games to ensure Los Blancos lifted the title for just the second time since he joined in 2009.
ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted his struggles in the 2-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
This time its Casemiro who puts Ronaldo in behind defence, Pau off line quickly and shot goes right at him.2017-10-1 19:18:32
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Ronaldo has a go at spectacular volley but doesnt come off. Assist for goal aside been another frustrating evening for him so far.2017-10-1 20:02:46
As OptaJose demonstrated, the Portugal star has not been his usual clinical self in front of goal:
OptaJose @OptaJose
22 - Cristiano Ronaldo has attempted more shots without scoring than any other player in La Liga this season (four on target). Shocking. https://t.co/9LxFxFQf2V2017-10-1 20:45:43
That has not been the case on the European stage, however, as he has netted back-to-back braces in the UEFA Champions League against APOEL and Borussia Dortmund.
He also reached yet another significant career milestone against Espanyol, per Squawka Football:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Cristiano Ronaldo has now recorded 200 career assists for club & country: 112 Real Madrid 54 Man Utd 27 Portugal 7 Sporting Incredible. https://t.co/knhuhmokIB2017-10-1 19:14:56
Indeed, while Ronaldo is rightly known primarily for his goalscoring, which is virtually second to none, he's more creative than he's often given credit for and can contribute in other ways.
Given his form in the Champions League—particularly against a strong calibre of opponent like Dortmund—it seems unlikely his goal drought in La Liga will last much longer.
If Real are to make up the seven-point deficit they already face, they can't afford it to.