Roman Reigns vs. The Miz: Latest Rumors and Preview for WWE Raw Oct. 2

Credit: WWE.com

The Miz's hold on the Intercontinental Championship suddenly feels decidedly tenuous as Roman Reigns is set to battle him for that belt on Monday's WWE Raw.

After needling The Big Dog in an interview and losing to him in non-title action last Monday, he and The Miztourage pounced. The Miz left Reigns lying. And he surely left him hungry for revenge.

Reigns now has a shot to win the IC title for the first time in his decorated career as he seeks payback.

When the Pepsi Center in Denver hosts the latest Raw, we will also see Seth Rollins look to chop down a monster, a Raw Women's Championship feud intensify and perhaps a reunion fans have long been clamoring for. The build for the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view on Oct. 22 will continue.

Who will show up? What is the backstage buzz telling us?

WWE.com's Raw preview, news updates and storyline projections help answer those questions ahead of Monday's show before it kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Rumors

It's looking more and more like The Shield's reuniting is imminent.

The Miz and The Miztourage doing The Hounds of Justice's trademark fist bump last Monday was apparently a sign of things to come. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported: "There's a reason WWE teased a reunion of The Shield on Monday Night Raw this week and it's pretty simple ... sources tell us they're planning to make it happen at TLC."

Whether The Miz's crew will be their opponents is reportedly uncertain as of yet.

Fans will see a change to the commentary team on Monday. Michael Cole will step away from the booth for only the first time in two decades.

WWE announced: "..Cole will miss this Monday's Raw in Denver to attend his son's wedding..."

The Beast Incarnate won't be around, either. Dave Meltzer noted on Figure Four Online: "Brock Lesnar is working the Saturday night show in Winnipeg, but he's not scheduled for Raw on Monday. This is Lesnar's last date with the company for a while."

On the plus side, Cesaro is apparently healthy enough to compete again. He is back in action after undergoing dental surgery following No Mercy, during which some of his teeth were shoved into his gums.

As seen on Figure Four Online, Cesaro and Sheamus competed in a Triple Threat tag team match in a house show in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Friday.



Raw Streaks

Finn Balor knocked off Goldust on the most recent edition of Raw to continue his winning ways.

Not counting a loss in a Battle Royal in August, Balor has won four consecutive matches, per CageMatch.net. The former universal champ is 9-3 in his last 12 bouts.

This could be a sign WWE is prepping Balor for another shot at the universal title, but he's going to need some bigger wins to make him a more believable threat to Lesnar.



And on the opposite side of the Raw food chain, Curt Hawkins is in the midst of a historic losing streak. The self-proclaimed star-maker has dropped 115 straight matches.

Hawkins has lost 25 matches on TV and PPV in a row and fallen short in all 93 of his matches in 2017, per CageMatch.net.

WWE is wisely turning this into a storyline. Hawkins' matches suddenly have more stakes than normal and whenever he eventually scores a victory again, it's going to be a memorable moment.

Preview

Reigns is one spear away from adding the IC title to his list of championships won. He and The Miz will square off for the gold in the Pepsi Center.

Last time they crossed paths, The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas clobbered The Big Dog. And after the attack, they mocked him by doing The Shield's old signature fist bump over his fallen body.

Credit: WWE.com

As Reigns now seeks revenge and The Miz's IC crown, the audience will be eager to see if Rollins and Ambrose get involved. Is this where The Shield reforms? Or are we due for another tease?

Rollins, though, will be rather busy on Monday's Raw.

He's set to face off against Braun Strowman one week after his tag team partner lost to him. The Monster Among Men was a seething, dangerous beast last week as we saw when he sent Hawkins crashing through the LED set atop the entrance ramp.

More destruction is likely on the way whether Rollins is on the receiving end or not.

Monday's Raw also promises to further the burgeoning feud between Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. The former allies traded verbal uppercuts in a tense exchange last week.

Bliss dismissed James as too old. The former women's champ fired back at the reigning Raw women's titleholder, calling her a coward before kicking her in the side of her head.

A TLC showdown looks to be in the works.

The Cruiserweight Championship scene should get some of the spotlight, too. Last week, newly crowned champ Enzo Amore angered the entire cruiserweight division and got a beatdown from Neville for his troubles.

WWE further emphasized the double turn that unfolded that night when Amore smashed Neville with his crutch on 205 Live the next night.

Last week, with Lesnar and John Cena out of sight, Raw pushed the cruiserweights to the main event. One would assume Reigns vs. The Miz gets that spot this time around, especially if The Shield is going to be working as one again.