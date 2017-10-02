Richard Sherman Speaks out About Fantasy Teams After Chris Carson's Injury

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman offered a critical rebuke of fantasy football in the wake of running back Chris Carson's injury, saying players "don't care about your fantasy team."

"I think a lot of people, a lot of fans out there have looked at players even less like people because of fantasy football and things like that," Sherman told reporters after the Seahawks' 46-18 win over the Indianapolis Colts. "You go and say, 'Oh man, this guy got hurt.'

"You're not thinking, 'Hey man, this guy got hurt—he's really physically hurt and he's going to take time to recover and it's probably going to affect his mental state and his physical state and now he has a long, rigorous rehab.' You're thinking, 'Oh, man, he's messing up my fantasy team.'"

Carson, a rookie seventh-round pick who broke out as the Seahawks' leading rusher the first month of the season, suffered a "significant" leg injury in the third quarter. He was carted off the field, and his leg was placed in an air cast.

"I think that's why you see the frustration from a lot of players saying they don't care about your fantasy team," Sherman said. "They don't care about how it affects your fantasy team because these are real players, this is real life. This is real life and this is their real job and that's affecting their well-being.

"Now, your fantasy team may not win, and hey, guess what, you'll live the next day. This is their well-being. They may not ever get another shot. They may never get another down, another play. And I think that's why it's so devastating for players. Thankfully, I don't think [Carson's injury is] as serious as we first thought, hopefully, God willing. Trying to be optimistic in this situation."

Eddie Lacy replaced Carson, rushing for 52 yards on 11 carries. Lacy is the likeliest player to get the first crack at the starting job.

The Seahawks have not formally given a timetable for Carson's recovery, though he's expected to miss a significant amount of time.