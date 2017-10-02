Oregon QB Justin Herbert Reportedly out 4-6 Weeks with Collarbone Injury

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to miss up to six weeks after suffering a broken collarbone on his non-throwing shoulder in Saturday's 45-24 win over Cal.

Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated reported the news.

Herbert went down on a seven-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and was replaced by Taylor Alie, who also left the game with an injury. Freshman Braxton Burmeister came in to finish.

