British Tennis Star Laura Robson Safe but 'In Shock' After Las Vegas Shooting

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

British tennis star Laura Robson has confirmed she's safe after attending a Las Vegas concert where at least 50 people were killed in a mass shooting incident.

Robson was in attendance after featuring at the ITF tournament in Templeton, California, on Friday, and she took to Twitter on Monday to confirm her safety (contains language NSFW):

Per BBC Sport, the 23-year-old added, "My friend who was deeper in the crowd has been helping people who were shot. We're all in shock."

BBC News reported 64-year-old gunman suspect Stephen Paddock opened fire on concert-goers from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel, killing "at least 50 people" and injuring 200 more.

The Times' tennis correspondent Stuart Fraser posted a picture of Robson attending the Route 91 Harvest festival prior to the shooting:

According to witness reports, "hundreds of shots were fired" toward the outdoor congregation, and footage circulating on social media suggest the gun used was automatic.