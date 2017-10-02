    Emmanuel Eboue Transfer 'On Hold' After 'Abnormal Blood Values' Found in Medical

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2017

    NEWCASTLE, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 27: Emmanuel Eboue of Arsenal gestures during the Carling Cup Fourth Round match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on October 27, 2010 in Newcastle, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
    Michael Regan/Getty Images

    Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has had his transfer to Cypriot side Turk Ocagi Limasol put "on hold" after his medical revealed "abnormal blood values."

    According to Goal's Chris WheatleyTekin Birinci—who acted as an intermediary in the deal taking the free agent to Cyprusconfirmed Eboue is now being medically evaluated in England and denied speculation in the Turkish media that the 34-year-old has been diagnosed with HIV:

    "Eboue signed for a club and, as a normal procedure, we took him for a medical to check him out.

    "They found abnormal blood values so they didn't issue the licence and we took the decision to send him to England to have medical check-ups there.

    "It's wrong to say at this point he has HIV. Turkish news reports are wrong. I made it [Eboue’s situation] clear two days ago. Even if it will be true it shouldn't be published like that."

    Birinci tweeted in September that Eboue had signed for Limasol:

    The Ivorian, who made over 200 appearances for Arsenal, has just returned from a year out of the game after he was suspended by FIFA for failing to settle a €1 million debt he owed to his former agent, Sebastien Boisseau.

    During his ban, Eboue is said to have kept up his fitness in Hungary while waiting to join a new club.

    In an interview with The Telegraph's James Ducker last December, Eboue revealed his ban from the game had taken its toll: "There are a lot of days when I don’t feel like getting out of bed. One day I wanted to kill myself. My family keep me strong, it’s them that I have to think about but if I was alone, I worry about what I’d have done to myself by now."   

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Aubameyang: No Interest in Prem Move

      Tom Sunderland
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Key Spain Trio Out of World Cup Qualifiers

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Boost for Chelsea, Morata Injury 'Not Serious'

      The Sun
      via The Sun
      World Football logo
      World Football

      BBC Subtitles Call Newcastle 'Black and White Scum'

      Tom Sunderland
      via Bleacher Report