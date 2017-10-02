Manchester United Don't 'Miss' Paul Pogba or Think About Him, Says Jose Mourinho

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has admitted Manchester United do not "miss" Paul Pogba and their other injured stars, and are not even thinking about them.

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho responded to the suggestion the Red Devils were not missing their star midfielder:

"We never miss the players that are injured. That's our way of seeing [it]. They are injured, we don't think about them. It's an opportunity for others, is a moment for others to step up and to get the chance, so I think that's good.

"When we moan all the time about injuries it looks like we don't trust the other people and we have to."

Pogba limped out of United's UEFA Champions League clash with FC Basel in September.

The Red Devils went on to win that match 3-0 and have since beaten CSKA Moscow and Burton Albion 4-1, Everton and Crystal Palace 4-0, and Southampton 1-0.

Per the Guardian's Jamie Jackson, Michael Carrick, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are also out, while Marouane Fellaini and Phil Jones were absent during the match in Moscow.

Football writer Liam Canning hailed United's excellent start to the season and picked out the unlikely players to step up in the absence of those injured:

It's just as well United have thus far been outstanding during Pogba's injury, as it seems they'll be without the Frenchman for some time to come, per Sky Sports News:

United writer Hesham Bilal-Hafiz is concerned the midfielder's absence will be felt when the Red Devils meet their title rivals:

Indeed, as impressive as United's run has been, the strongest side they've met this season on paper—aside from Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup, their only defeat in all competitions—has been Everton, and the Toffees have endured a nightmare start to the campaign.

Mourinho's men will face Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Benfica twice this month along with away trips to Huddersfield Town and Swansea City, all in the space of 17 days.

With the Red Devils facing a match less than every three days on average and mostly facing sterner opposition, their injuries will be felt, particularly those to important players like Pogba.

October is hardly make or break for United's season, but the month will provide an indication as to their title chances should they have to play much more of the campaign without the Frenchman and their other stars.