Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rules out Premier League Transfer Amid Rumours

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Manchester City and the Premier League in general, saying he's happy with the German outfit.

The Gabon international was linked with several European powerhouses over the summer, but Aubameyang suggested to French programme Telefoot he was actually closest to joining a Chinese Super League club (h/t Goal's Robin Bairner):

“Manchester City? In fact, I've never been attracted to the Premier League. This is a personal opinion.

“I thought about China, which seems normal, but it still lacks professionalism, unfortunately.

“I’m very happy to have stayed in Dortmund. It’s like a family to me.”

Aubameyang ranks as one of the most coveted finishers in Europe and entered last summer's transfer window on the back of his most prolific season to date, where he scored 40 goals across all competitions.

That scoring success led Rob Draper of the Mail on Sunday to pose that Aubameyang could be a snip, and a record of 13 goals in only 11 games this season suggests there is major value to be had in his signature:

However, while the 28-year-old may state he's content in Dortmund, Aubameyang recently told French radio station RMC Sport (h/t MailOnline's Jaime Wright) just how saddened he was to not get his dream move to Real Madrid:

"I have no more dreams. I will not talk about Real Madrid anymore. I am happy at Borussia Dortmund, I feel like other clubs don't want to come close to sign me.

"People underestimate me but I will prove my worth. I am frustrated because Dortmund told me I could leave last summer. It didn't happen and I am disappointed but I am also happy here. It's not a problem, I'll keep working hard."

French newspaper L'Equipe (h/t Eurosport) provided quotes from the forward in February 2016, when he said it was a "childhood dream" to join Real and that he'd promised his grandfather he would represent Los Blancos.

Aubameyang recently sent Chelsea fans into a frenzy after posting a Snapchat alongside Blues defender David Luiz, as shown by Bundesliga content manager Alex Chaffer:

But a move to England now seems implausible for the Gabonese gem, who has gone from strength to strength at the Westfalenstadion since joining from Saint-Etienne in 2013.

The Citizens and their Premier League peers may be able to cross Aubameyang off their list of potential recruits for the time being, with the player seemingly set on featuring in climates other than England's top flight.