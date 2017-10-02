    Match of the Day 2 Dubs Newcastle 'Black and White Scum' in Subtitles Slip

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2017

    NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: General View of Newcastle United fans banners during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James' Park on October 1, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Newcastle United fans wishing to watch highlights of their 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday were given a fright after Match of the Day 2 subtitles referred to the Magpies as "black and white scum." 

    Those weren't the actual words uttered by BBC commentator Guy Mowbray, and the Mirror's Jake Polden explained the error appeared to be a computer mix-up.

    Referring to Daniel Sturridge's imperious record against Newcastle, Mowbray said: "Sturridge has scored in all four of his previous starts at Newcastle. For the Reds against the team in black and white, he boasts five goals in five appearances."

    However, viewers using closed captions were given a much different description of Sunday's hosts, and bookmakers Betway provided a screenshot of the error in question:

    Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring with a brilliant strike from distance before Newcastle exposed Liverpool's defensive holes once again and equalised through striker Joselu to earn a 1-1 draw.

    Seven games into the new season and promoted outfit Newcastle are faring better than many might have predicted of them upon their return to the Premier League:

    Polden explained "scum" is a term commonly used by Sunderland fans to describe local rivals Newcastle, but there's no suggestion Sunday's Match of the Day 2 slip was anything to do with the Wearsiders.

