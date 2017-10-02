Alvaro Morata, Andres Iniesta, Dani Carvajal out of Spain's World Cup Qualifiers

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Spain will be without Alvaro Morata, Andres Iniesta and Dani Carvajal for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers as the trio have all been forced to withdraw.

La Roja announced the players had been ruled out for the international break:

According to Goal's Sacha Pisani, Carvajal could be out indefinitely following a diagnosis of "a viral infection that is affecting his pericardium, the membrane enclosing the heart."

Meanwhile, Iniesta and Morata have both suffered injuries to their left hamstrings, the former during Barcelona's 3-0 victory over Las Palmas on Sunday and the latter in Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City the day prior.

Iniesta is expected to be out for around 10 days, while The Times' James Gheerbrant relayed Blues boss Antonio Conte's update on Morata after he was substituted 35 minutes into the City match: "I don't think it's a serious problem because he stopped before it will become a serious injury."

The striker could be able to return to action when Chelsea face Crystal Palace on October 14, but he will evidently sit out the international break.

Losing three key players is hardly ideal for manager Julen Lopetegui, but Spain will nevertheless still boast a strong squad:

Spanish football writer David Cartlidge revealed the players called up to replace the trio:

Though they're not quite of the same level, all three have made fairly strong starts to the season, with Aritz Aduriz netting seven times.

Because of Spain's vastly superior goal difference, they effectively need just three points to guarantee top spot in Group G and automatic qualification to the World Cup, so even without three of their stars, it shouldn't be too difficult for them to do so.

They'll face Albania and Israel in their two matches, whom La Roja dished out 2-0 and 4-1 defeats to earlier in the campaign, respectively.