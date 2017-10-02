Liverpool's Draw with Newcastle Didn't 'Feel Too Fair,' Says Jurgen Klopp

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has bemoaned his side's finishing after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Sunday despite having the lion's share of the possession and chances.

Per BBC Sport's Tom Rostance, the German said:

"I am disappointed, frustrated, whatever you want. We scored a wonderful goal and created wonderful chances. We shot the ball over the goal even when it was empty.

"We created five or six outstanding, big chances. Usually we score with one of them. I didn't see one more chance for Newcastle.

"They got one chance and scored. That doesn't feel too fair."

According to Sky Sports, Klopp added:

"I think the opponent made a lot more mistakes that were forced by us and did not get punished for it.

"At the end, the man of the match is from Newcastle and we have 80 per cent possession or whatever it was. That's the situation and that's how the world looks on it and we just have to carry on."

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The Reds took the lead through a stunning effort from Philippe Coutinho but were quickly pegged back after Jonjo Shelvey slipped in Joselu with a lovely defence-splitting through ball, though the Newcastle man benefited from some good fortune as the ball deflected in off his shins from Joel Matip's recovery tackle.

Reds legend Jamie Carragher was unhappy with the team at both ends of the pitch:

Per Rostance, Liverpool had 68 per cent of possession and 17 shots but failed to find the net again as they mustered just two on target, including Coutinho's.

Mohamed Salah and Georginio Wijnaldum were guilty of missing clear-cut chances in the game, as was Daniel Sturridge, despite his impressive record of five goals in four starts at St James' Park prior to the match.

Newcastle created relatively little but still troubled the Reds at the back—they managed five efforts on target and almost won it at the end when Mohamed Diame had a shot blocked following some poor marking from a corner.

FourFourTwo and Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol illustrated the Reds' defensive struggles:

The vulnerable Matip and Dejan Lovren offered a marked contrast with the Magpies' centre-back pairing, per Sky Sports' Keith Downie:

Ultimately, despite the slice of fortune in the equaliser, Newcastle were worthy of their point as they put in an organised, disciplined and clinical display—qualities the Reds have often failed to show this year.

Liverpool have a great deal of attacking talent, but with their porous defence and without a ruthless goalscorer in the vein of their rivals—such as Harry Kane, Alvaro Morata, Romelu Lukaku or Sergio Aguero—matches like this will always be a possibility.

If they're to beat Manchester United in their next match on October 14, they will need to improve significantly at both ends.