Juventus Confirm Emre Can Summer Bid, Won't Return for Liverpool Man in January

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed the Bianconeri did attempt to sign Liverpool anchor Emre Can during the summer transfer window, although the Italians won't revive their interest in the winter.

Speaking to broadcaster Premium Sport (h/t The Mirror's Alex Richards), Marotta said the Turin titans don't expect to conduct much big business in January and added Liverpool are unlikely to sell in any case:

"We don’t think we are going to make a big signing in January.

“Our team is absolutely competitive and we have some very interesting midfielders like Bentancur who has already showed his qualities.

"We have faith in this team and in these lads. As for Emre Can I don’t think Liverpool will sell him in January. We made an offer for him in the summer but the Reds didn’t sell him so I don’t think they’ll change their mind in the middle of the season.”

The Germany international has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and may not pen new terms, meaning the Reds could either cash in this winter or lose Can for free come June 2018.

Can's recent development under manager Jurgen Klopp has seen him excel at Anfield, and the early signs this season suggested he was evolving to become a key part of the first-team squad, as evidenced by Unibet:

Liverpool have a Can replacement waiting in the wings after they agreed to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita next summer. They'll pay his £48 million release clause, which only becomes effective in June 2018, on top of a premium to secure his signature early.

There were suggestions Can could move to Italy in January if Keita arrived on Merseyside at the same time, although Andy Kelly recently reported for The Mirror that such an outcome was unlikely.

Ben McAleer of WhoScored.com detailed what's holding Can back from signing a new deal with Liverpool, having arrived at the club from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in 2014:

Juventus already have a crop of tough-tackling midfielders in their midst, but 23-year-old Can would provide a talent worth nurturing alongside the likes of Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio and Blaise Matuidi.

Liverpool can at least rest easy knowing Juventus are aware of how difficult it would be for them to execute a January deal, although a lot can change in the winter months.