NFL Week 5 Picks: Early Odds Tips, Spreads and Predictions for Latest Schedule

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

We've hit the quarter-mark in the 2017 NFL season, and the surprises keep coming at the steady pace.

How many people thought the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams would lead their divisions at this point? How did the New York Giants go winless through four weeks?

The Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins have an intriguing matchup due to the unforeseen struggles for quarterback Jay Cutler and company in South Florida. On the other sideline, quarterback Marcus Mariota could miss time. What should you consider before placing your wager on that contest?

Should we believe in the Seattle Seahawks after their 28-point victory over the Indianapolis Colts? Is it time to jump off the Dallas Cowboys bandwagon as a strong favorite more times than not?

OddsShark relayed the early lines, and we'll go through predictions and circumstances for certain matchups on the Week 5 slate.

Early Week 5 Spreads and Predictions

Thursday, Oct. 5: New England Patriots (-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Patriots 34-27

Sunday, Oct. 8: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (-1.5), Jets 28-20

Sunday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants (-3.5), Giants 27-23

Sunday, Oct. 8: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5), Bills 24-20

Sunday, Oct. 8: Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions (-2.5), Lions 23-20

Sunday, Oct. 8: San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts (EVEN), Colts 20-16

Sunday, Oct. 8: Tennessee Titans (-3) at Miami Dolphins, Titans 24-17

Sunday, Oct. 8: Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles (-6), Eagles 27-20

Sunday, Oct. 8: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers (-9), Steelers 27-21

Sunday, Oct. 8: Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders (No Line), Raiders 28-24

Sunday, Oct. 8: Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) at Los Angeles Rams, Rams 23-21

Sunday, Oct. 8: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (-2), Packers 31-27

Sunday, Oct. 8: Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) at Houston Texans, Chiefs 24-21

Monday, Oct. 9: Minnesota Vikings (-3.5) at Chicago Bears, Vikings 26-17

Monitor Quarterback Marcus Mariota's Health

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Despite how bad the Dolphins look offensively, the Titans may not look much better without Mariota under center. The third-year signal-caller left Sunday's game against the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury.

Pay close attention to Mariota's MRI results and head coach Mike Mularkey's commentary on how the team will handle the injury. The Dolphins would likely show as favorites if the Titans signal-caller trends toward missing the next game.

Miami has scored six total points in the two previous outings, but it's hard to drop any further than a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Adam Gase's group can only improve at this point.

Without Mariota, the Titans would turn to quarterback Matt Cassel, which pretty much seals a small-margin victory for the Dolphins.

Take the Green Bay Packers

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The early line reflects the Cowboys as the favorites. After their 35-30 loss at home to the Los Angeles Rams, it's likely the pass defense will give up yards and multiple scores to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence may find a way to disrupt the Packers offense if Rodgers takes the field for consecutive weeks without his starting tackles. However, his mobility should keep him away from consistent pressure off the edge.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli can't scramble together a formidable pass defense with the inexperience in the secondary. For Dallas, the best defense involves handing off to running back Ezekiel Elliott to limit the opponent's possessions. Nonetheless, Rodgers will eventually have his turn, and he'll make the most of it.

On the road, the Packers should take the victory by at least a touchdown at AT&T Stadium.

Don't Trust the Seattle Seahawks

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

We watched the Seattle Seahawks destroy the Andrew Luck-less Indianapolis Colts 46-18 on Sunday Night Football. So, it seems like offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell fixed all the issues plaguing this team through four weeks, right? Absolutely not.

The Seahawks boast a hollow 2-2 record. They beat the Colts, who earned a victory over the Cleveland Browns, and the winless San Francisco 49ers at home. Seattle lost both their road games to tougher competition.

Don't let the 46-point performance on the national stage fool you. Quarterback Russell Wilson threw two interceptions and took three sacks against the Colts. The Seahawks will go on the road to play an explosive offense that leads the league in scoring. Offensively, Seattle can't compete with Los Angeles.

The Rams should win this contest with a final score in the low 20s for both clubs.