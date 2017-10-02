Seahawks OT Rees Odhiambo Taken to Hospital After Chest Injury

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks handled the Indianapolis Colts 46-18 during Sunday night's game at CenturyLink Field, but there was reportedly a "scary scene" in the aftermath involving offensive tackle Rees Odhiambo.

Gregg Bell of the News Tribune reported the news, noting Odhiambo was taken out of the locker room on a stretcher by paramedics when he had "trouble breathing" following a hit to his chest during the contest.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Odhiambo's signs were "really stable" despite the trouble breathing, per Bell.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Carroll also said the tackle will spend Sunday night in a hospital. Condotta also noted the coach said Odhiambo was hit in the chest on the play which saw Colts safety Malik Hooker intercept Russell Wilson after the ball bounced off Jimmy Graham's hands.

If Odhiambo is forced to miss any time, the Seahawks will likely turn toward Matt Tobin. They acquired him and a 2018 seventh-round pick during the offseason from the Philadelphia Eagles for a fifth-round pick. He is versatile enough to play tackle and guard and at least provides depth given Odhiambo's status.

On the field, Seattle cruised to victory Sunday even though the game was tied late in the third quarter. J.D. McKissic's touchdown run gave it the lead for good, and Bobby Wagner returned a fumble for a score on the next play from scrimmage to essentially clinch the win before Wilson put the finishing touches on with 295 yards and two touchdowns through the air.