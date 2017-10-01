Markus Golden Knee Injury Reportedly Feared to Be Torn ACL or MCL

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly worried linebacker Markus Golden suffered a significant knee injury during Sunday's 18-15 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported the news, noting the "fear" is Golden's injury is a torn ACL or MCL in the right knee. The linebacker will undergo an MRI Monday.

The injury occurred when Golden collided with teammate Budda Baker in the overtime period. "It appeared that Baker undercut Golden, who went to the ground grabbing his knee," Jurecki wrote.

Golden had three tackles during the contest, which Arizona won on Larry Fitzgerald's touchdown reception following San Francisco's field goal on the opening possession of overtime.

Durability hasn't been a concern for the linebacker since the Cardinals selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft out of Missouri. He played 15 games as a rookie and all 16 games last year.

He posted 4.0 sacks in his rookie campaign but turned the corner as a dominant force in his second season when he tallied 12.5 sacks, 4.0 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Jurecki noted Arizona turned to Kareem Martin when Golden was out. Martin was a third-round pick in 2014 and tallied just 10 tackles last year, but he will have a more significant role moving forward if the Cardinals' fears about Golden become reality following Monday's MRI.