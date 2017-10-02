College Football Picks Week 6: Top 25 Rankings, Schedule, Odds and Predictions

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

If you thought Week 5 in college football was a snoozer, we hate to tell you that it won't get much better in Week 6.

Two matchups of ranked teams highlight the schedule, but the rest of the docket for programs in the Top 25 lacks a punch as there are plenty of heavy favorites.

If you're hoping for drama outside of the marquee games in Week 6, we'll let you cling to the fact that 10 ranked teams have road games, and there are a few rivalry matchups sprinkled into the schedule.

Other than that, it may be another weekend of slim pickings on paper for college football fans. But as we all know, the sport can create some unexpected drama throughout 16 hours on a Saturday.

AP Top 25 1 Alabama (44 first place votes) 5-0 2 Clemson (17) 5-0 3 Oklahoma 4-0 4 Penn State 5-0 5 Georgia 5-0 6 Washington 5-0 7 Michigan 4-0 8 TCU 4-0 9 Wisconsin 4-0 10 Ohio State 4-1 11 Washington State 5-0 12 Auburn 4-1 13 Miami (FL) 3-0 14 USC 4-1 15 Oklahoma State 4-1 16 Virginia Tech 4-1 17 Louisville 4-1 18 South Florida 5-0 19 San Diego State 5-0 20 Utah 4-0 T21 Notre Dame 4-1 T21 Florida 3-1 23 West Virginia 3-1 24 NC State 4-1 25 UCF 3-0 AP

Full Week 5 Schedule and Odds (Spread info courtesy of Oddshark)

Thursday, October 5

8 p.m. ET: No. 17 Louisville at No. 24 NC State (NC State +3.5)

Saturday, October 7

12 p.m. ET Wake Forest at No. 2 Clemson (Clemson -23)

12 p.m. ET: Iowa State at No. 3 Oklahoma (Oklahoma -26)

12 p.m. ET: No. 4 Penn State at Northwestern (Northwestern +14)

12 p.m. ET: No. 5 Georgia at Vanderbilt (Vanderbilt +15.5)

12 p.m. ET: Ole Miss at No. 12 Auburn (Auburn -21)

3:30 p.m. ET: No. 23 West Virginia at No. 8 TCU (TCU -13)

3:30 p.m. ET: No. 13 Miami (FL) at Florida State (Florida State -1)

3:30 p.m. ET: No. 21 Notre Dame at North Carolina (North Carolina +14.5)

3:30 p.m. ET: LSU at No. 21 Florida (Florida -4)

4 p.m. ET: Maryland at No. 10 Ohio State (Ohio State -31)

4 p.m. ET: Oregon State at No. 14 USC (USC -32)

7:15 p.m. ET: No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M (Texas A&M +24)

7:15 p.m. ET: No. 16 Virginia Tech at Boston College (Boston College +14.5)

7:30 p.m. ET: Michigan State at No. 7 Michigan (Michigan -13)

8 p.m. ET: No. 9 Wisconsin at Nebraska (Nebraska +10)

8 p.m. ET: No. 11 Washington State at Oregon (N/A)

8 p.m. ET: No. 25 UCF at Cincinnati (Cincinnati +13.5)

10:15 p.m. ET: Stanford at No. 20 Utah (Utah +2.5)

10:45 p.m.ET: California at No. 6 Washington (Washington -26)

10:45 p.m. ET: No. 19 San Diego State at UNLV (UNLV +10)

Predictions

No. 17 Louisville at No. 24 NC State

The Louisville Cardinals and NC State Wolfpack are both trying to lurk in the shadow of the Clemson Tigers just in case Dabo Swinney and Co. slip up somewhere along the way in ACC play. But in order to pounce on a potential Clemson loss down the road, both teams have to trudge through conference play with perfection.

Lamar Jackson and Louisville already have a loss to Clemson on their resume and a second conference loss this early in the season would be tough to swallow. In last year's meeting with the Wolfpack, Jackson threw for 355 passing yards and three touchdowns and ran for 76 yards and one touchdown. The defending Heisman trophy winner has thrown for 249 yards or more in each of his five games in 2017, with Week 5's total of 249 against Murray State being his lowest.

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Despite having the task of stopping Jackson, NC State has plenty going in its favor entering Week 6. The Wolfpack are 2-0 in the ACC with a win in Tallahassee over Florida State included. Dave Doeren's team has a dynamic playmaker itself in Jaylen Samuels, who can be used in a variety of ways. With the home crowd behind them and plenty of motivation to derail Louisville's season among other things helping them out, the Wolfpack should make this an interesting game in Raleigh.

Prediction: Louisville 24-23

No. 23 West Virginia at No. 8 TCU

Two weeks after their surprising win over Oklahoma State, the TCU Horned Frogs are back in action at home against the West Virginia Mountaineers. While the win over the Cowboys is a nice feather in the cap, the Horned Frogs have much more work to do to distance themselves from the pack in the Big 12.

Saturday will be the first test in conference play for the Will Grier-led Mountaineers, who have won three straight after a Week 1 defeat at the hands of Virginia Tech. Grier has thrown for over 300 yards in each of his four games as a Mountaineer, and if that trend continues, the Mountaineers could be leaving Fort Worth with a victory.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

TCU outscored its opponents 91-7 in the first two weeks, but it has given up 47 points to SMU and Oklahoma State. The good news for the defense is that the offense is firing on all cylinders behind Kenny Hill, Darius Anderson and a cast of characters. Hill may not have the eye-popping numbers Grier has, but he was steady against Oklahoma State by going 22-of-33 with 228 passing yards.

Prediction: TCU 48-31

Michigan State at No. 7 Michigan

With only two ranked matchups on the docket this week, we have to look to a Big Ten rivalry for some big-game potential. The Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines have been put in the national spotlight for a reason and it's a chance for both teams to prove their worth.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The only blemish on Michigan State's record so far is a 38-17 loss to Notre Dame, which it rebounded from in Week 5 with a win over Iowa. The Spartans play three of their next four games on the road so setting the tone early in Ann Arbor will be massive for the direction of the team in 2017. Brian Lewerke has 963 passing yards and 248 rushing yards for the Spartans, who will be massive underdogs at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan is sitting at 4-0 and only jumped into the news during its bye week after head coach Jim Harbaugh went full khaki for his can opener into the swim team pool. The Wolverines defense has received more praise than the offense, but that may change after a week off. If Michigan can find productivity at quarterback, Saturday night and other parts of the season will be less pressure packed.

Prediction: Michigan 27-17

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.