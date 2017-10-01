Rick Pitino Says He's 'Laying Low' Amid FBI Probe

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Rick Pitino refuses to admit any wrongdoing in Louisville's latest scandal but is moving out of the spotlight until he is "vindicated."

"Right now it's in the lawyers' hands," Pitino told Jeff Greer of the Courier-Journal. "I went to Miami. I'm selling my house (in Louisville). I love David Padgett. I love the boys. I hope they win the national championship. I'm not doing anything but laying low."

The 65-year-old was placed on unpaid administrative leave following an FBI investigation that found recruits had received money from Adidas in order to commit to the school. The school's move is considered a path to firing the veteran coach once cause is proven.

Although names aren't available in the FBI's report, Phillip M. Bailey, Kevin Johnson and Andrew Wolfson of the Courier-Journal reported a law enforcement source identified Pitino as Coach 2, "a central figure in the recruitment sting operation."

The Cardinals coach said in a statement that the "allegations come as a complete shock," per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Pitino had spent the previous 16 years with the Cardinals, posting a 416-143 record with one national championship and three Final Four appearances. He also won a title with Kentucky and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.