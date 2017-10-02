MLB Playoff Schedule 2017: Start Times, Dates, Live Stream and TV Info

Associated Press

It ended last year with the Chicago Cubs' celebrating a dramatic World Series victory over the Cleveland Indians, ending a mind-numbing 108-year dry spell. That story will be retold for decades, if not longer.

The championship won by the Cubs lasted a full year. A new champion will be crowned at the end of October—or perhaps on November 1.

The 2017 regular season ended Sunday, and the postseason will commence Tuesday with the American League Wild Card Game. The New York Yankees host the Minnesota Twins at 8 p.m. ET in a game that will be televised by ESPN.

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The National League Wild Card will see the Colorado Rockies travel to Arizona to play the Diamondbacks at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. That game will be televised by TBS.

All games throughout the playoffs can be live-streamed at MLB.TV.

The American League Division Series will get underway Thursday with the West Division champion Houston Astros hosting the East Division champion Boston Red Sox at 4 p.m. The winner of the wild-card game will play Game 1 of its series against the Central Division champion Cleveland Indians at 7:30 p.m. The American League Division Series game will be televised by FS1 and MLBN.

The National League Division Series will get underway Friday with the Central Division champion Cubs playing the East Division champion Nationals in Washington at 7:30 p.m. The wild-card winner will go on the road to play the West Division champion Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:30. Both of those games will be televised by TBS.

Here's a look at the schedule for the divisional series in both leagues.

American League Division Series

Thursday, Oct. 5, Red Sox at Astros, Game 1, 4 p.m. ET, FS1 or MLBN

Thursday, Oct. 5, WC winner at Indians, Game 1, 7:30 p.m. ET, FS1 or MLBN

Friday, Oct. 6, Red Sox at Astros, Game 2, 2 p.m. ET, FS1 or MLBN

Friday, Oct. 6, WC winner at Indians, Game 2, 5 p.m. ET, FS1 or MLBN

Sunday, Oct. 8, Astros at Red Sox, Game 3, FS1 or MLBN

Sunday, Oct. 8, Indians at WC winner, Game 3, FS1 or MLBN

Monday, Oct. 9, Astros at Red Sox, Game 4*, FS1

Monday, Oct. 9, Indians at WC winner, Game 4*, FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 11, Red Sox at Astros, Game 5*, FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 11, WC winner at Indians, Game 5*, FS1



National League Division Series

Friday, Oct. 6, Cubs at Nationals, Game 1, 7:30 p.m. ET, TBS

Friday, Oct. 6, WC winner at Dodgers, Game 1, 10:31 p.m. ET, TBS

Saturday, Oct. 7, Cubs at Nationals, Game 2, 5:30 p.m. ET, TBS

Saturday, Oct. 7, WC winner at Dodgers, Game 2, 9 p.m. ET, TBS

Monday, Oct. 9, Nationals at Cubs, Game 3, TBS

Monday, Oct. 9, Dodgers at WC winner, Game 3, TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 10, Nationals at Cubs, Game 4*, TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 10, Dodgers at WC winner, Game 4*, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 12, Cubs at Nationals, Game 5*, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 12, WC winner at Dodgers, Game 5*, TBS

*-If necessary

In the American League, all eyes will be on the Cleveland Indians, who surged over the last two months of the season to earn the league's best record at 102-60. The Indians feel they have unfinished business after losing the seventh game to the Cubs last year, and they appear to be as prepared as they have ever been to win the franchise's first World Series since 1948.

The Indians appear to have a dynamic pitching staff, and their ace is Corey Kluber. He is a strong Cy Young candidate who finished with an 18-4 record, a 2.25 earned-run average and 265 strikeouts in 203.2 innings.

The Dodgers were on a record pace for most of the season, but a horrific slump in the latter part of the season has caused doubt to set in. Still, the Dodgers recovered at the end of the year to win eight of their last 10 games and finished the season with the best record in the Major Leagues at 104-58.

The Dodgers will depend on Clayton Kershaw to dominate on the mound. Kershaw finished the season with an 18-4 record along with a 2.31 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 175 innings.

The Dodgers will have home-field advantage as long as they remain alive in the postseason.