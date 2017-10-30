MLB Position Power Rankings: B/R's Final Top 30 Relief Pitchers of 2017

1 of 31

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

In the year 2017, it's ill-advised and arguably irresponsible to talk about players in detail without using statistics to contextualize their talents and shortcomings.

So, be warned: There are indeed statistics in these rankings.

Many stats will simply be alluded to via links that go to relevant data at Baseball Reference, FanGraphs, Baseball Savant, Brooks Baseball and Baseball Prospectus. But a few to know are...

Wins Above Replacement (WAR): Baseball Reference's WAR for pitchers is centered on innings pitched and runs allowed. It's a simple yet practical starting point for assessing pitchers' quality.

Adjusted Earned Run Average (ERA+): This stat adjusts a pitcher's ERA for league and ballpark factors and puts it on a scale where 100 is average. The further over 100 a pitcher goes, the better.

On-Base Plus Slugging Plus (OPS+): This does the same thing for OPS allowed that ERA+ does for ERA. In the case of pitchers, it shows how well they suppressed hitting relative to their peers. The further below 100 their number is, the better.

Plate Discipline: Things like Zone% (percentage of pitches in the strike zone), Contact% (percentage of swings that made contact) and assorted swing rates allow for a snapshot of how pitchers attacked hitters and bent them to their will. These figures are available at FanGraphs.

Batted Ball Types: FanGraphs has rates for ground balls (GB%), line drives (LD%), fly balls (FB%) and pop-ups (IFFB%). Generally speaking, high GB% and IFFB% rates are good, while high FB% rates are bad.

Contact Quality: FanGraphs also breaks the quality of contact off pitchers into three categories: Soft%, Medium% and Hard%. High Soft% and low Hard% rates are best.

Exit Velocity (EV): A Statcast specialty that measures the speed of the ball off hitters' bats. It's another way to gauge how well pitchers suppress loud contact. The MLB average in 2017 was 86.6 miles per hour.