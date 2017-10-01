Olivier Vernon Ruled Out vs. Buccaneers After Suffering Ankle Injury

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Adding to a disappointing start to the 2017 season, the New York Giants announced defensive end Olivier Vernon suffered an ankle injury Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reported before the game that Vernon was dealing with an injured ankle and likely wouldn't be at 100 percent when he took the field.

Although the 2017 season is only in Week 4, the Giants' playoff chances have taken a significant hit after New York dropped its first three games. Losing a key player such as Vernon is the last thing the team needs.

The six-year veteran was great in his first season with the Giants, picking up 8.5 sacks and 63 combined tackles. Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson ranked him as the 71st-best player of the 2016 season.

Through New York's first three games, Vernon had two sacks and 12 combined tackles.

Entering Week 4, the Giants were tied for 18th in team sacks (seven) and ranked 13th in adjusted sack rate, according to Football Outsiders. Should Vernon's ankle injury continue to linger, it would have a significant impact on New York's pass rush.