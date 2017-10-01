Presidents Cup 2017 Leaderboard: Sunday Scores, Top Pairings, Twitter Reaction

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

After dominating the Presidents Cup for the first three days of the competition at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey, the United States struggled in the Sunday singles competition.

However, it didn't matter very much because the United States had such a huge lead going in. The Americans won three matches Sunday and halved three more, and that was enough to allow the home team to record a 19-11 victory in the Presidents Cup.

The International team secured a 7.5-4.5 win in Sunday's 12 matches to regain respectability, but the competition was basically finished after Saturday's foursome and four-ball competitions.

The United States took a 14.5-3.5 lead into Sunday's competition.

The Americans picked up a half-point in the first match of the day between Kevin Chappell and Australian Marc Leishman. That gave the United States 15 points, and if the International team had won the remaining 11 matches, the best it could do was tie the competition.

Since the United State had won the last Presidents Cup in 2015, it would still retain the Cup.

That point became moot in the fourth match of the day when American Daniel Berger defeated International competitor Si Woo Kim 2 and 1. That victory officially clinched the title for the United States. Phil Mickelson defeated Canadian Adam Hadwin 2 and 1, while Rickie Fowler pummeled Emiliano Grillo 6 and 4.

The victory was a record setter for Mickelson, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Jason Day defeated Charley Hoffman 2 and 1 for the first International victory of the day, and he was joined by Hideki Matsuyama, who beat Justin Thomas 3 and 1. Other international singles winners included Charl Schwartzel by a 1-up score over Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen by the same 1-up score over Patrick Reed, Adam Scott over Brooks Koepka 3 and 2, and Jhonattan Vegas over Jordan Spieth 2 and 1.

Spieth continues to struggle in singles competition, per ESPN's Jason Sobel.

Dustin Johnson halved his match with Branden Grace, and Kevin Kisner did the same with Anirban Lahiri.

While Brandt Snedeker didn't make the American team, he was excited and proud of his colleagues for the victory.

President Donald J. Trump handed out the winning trophy at the conclusion of the competition.