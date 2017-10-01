    Former Yankees IF Pat Kelly Arrested on Assault Charge

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: Former player Pat Kelly of the New York Yankees is introduced during the New York Yankees 71st Old Timers Day game before the Yankees play against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on June 25, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
    Adam Hunger/Getty Images

    Former New York Yankees infielder Pat Kelly was reportedly arrested for misdemeanor assault.

    TMZ Sports cited law enforcement sources and reported the news Sunday, noting Kelly and his girlfriend were both arrested in New York City. According to the report, they had an altercation that saw Kelly's girlfriend allegedly punch him in the face and Kelly allegedly grab her arm and push her.

    "She called cops around 2:40 AM to report Pat had beaten her," TMZ wrote.

    Kelly played for the Yankees from 1991 through 1997 before joining the St. Louis Cardinals for one season and finishing his career with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1999.

    He hit .249 with 36 home runs in his nine-season career, never appearing in more than 127 games in a single campaign.

