Todd Gurley, Rams Erase 11-Point Deficit to Stun Dak Prescott, Cowboys

The Los Angeles Rams' resurgence continued Sunday as they moved to 3-1 with a 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys (2-2).

The Rams, who entered the game seventh in total offense (374.3 yards per game) and first in scoring (35.7 points per game), gained 412 yards as a team. Jared Goff was 21-of-36 through the air for 255 yards and two touchdowns, while Todd Gurley had 121 yards rushing on 23 carries.

David Helman of the Cowboys' official site thought the nature of the defeat would be the most galling for the team's fans:

Dallas led 24-13 inside the final two minutes of the first half after Dak Prescott connected with Brice Butler on a 10-yard touchdown pass. Five field goals from Greg Zuerlein and a 53-yard touchdown reception by Gurley helped the Rams outscore the Cowboys 22-6 from that point forward.

Zuerlein finished one field goal short of tying the single-game record by going a perfect 7-of-7. The NFL shared video of his final field goal to put Los Angeles ahead by five points with 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter:

The Rams sealed the win after forcing three straight incompletions from Prescott to force a turnover on downs with 27 seconds left in the game.

Prescott was 20-of-36 for 252 yards passing, three touchdowns and an interception, while Ezekiel Elliott ran for 85 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. It's the third straight game Elliott has averaged 4.0 yards per carry or fewer. He had three such games over the entirety of his rookie year in 2016.