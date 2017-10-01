Presidents Cup 2017: Winners, Highlights, Top Photos and Comments

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

After dominating the Presidents Cup through the first three days of the competition against the International team, the United States struggled a bit in singles matches on the final day. However, the U.S. lead had been so big going into Sunday's matches at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey, that it didn't matter.

The United States ended up as victors in the competition, defeating the International team by a score of 19-11. The Americans have won seven straight Presidents Cup championships.

The United States quickly earned the half-point it needed, as Kevin Chapell opened the day by halving his match with Marc Leishman. Chappell was down by one hole, but he won the 17th to pull into a tie, and neither player could gain an advantage on the finishing 18th hole.

Elsa/Getty Images

The half-point meant that the best the International team could do was tie, and since the U.S. had earned the Presidents Cup title in 2015, it would retain the title.

Daniel Berger made it official for the United States when he defeated Si Woo Kim 2 and 1 in the fourth match of the day. At that point, the United States officially won the competition.

However, the International team performed much better in the singles than it had in the four-ball and foursomes competition.

The International team won six singles matches and halved three more. The United States won three singles matches, including victories by Berger, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson. Here's a look at the full results in singles play, per the Cup's official website.

Fowler defeated Emiliano Grillo 6 and 4, and he told NBC's David Feherty that the Americans had their game together against their competitors. "We just played so well together as a team," Fowler said. "Maybe we didn't do as well today as we would have liked, but we put ourselves in such a good position with the way we had played. It's a great feeling to do that."

While the team competitions between the United States and the International teams in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup often come down to the final singles matches, that was not the case this year. The United States had built up a 14.5-3.5 lead after the first three days, and the competitive aspect of the event had all but been decided.

Mickelson said his 2 and 1 win over Adam Hadwin was gratifying but he was already thinking about the 2018 Ryder Cup, which will be played in France.

He said after the match he wanted to be a part of that team after completing his 100th career international match. "We haven't won the Ryder Cup over there (a "road" match in Europe) in 25 years," Mickelson said on NBC. "That would be special."

The International team was able to earn some pride as a result of its strong showings in the singles matches, but as far as team victory is concerned, it will have to wait until next year's Ryder Cup.