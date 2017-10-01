World Grand Prix of Darts 2017: Michael van Gerwen Stunned by John Henderson

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen was sensationally knocked out by world No. 32 John Henderson in the first round of the 2017 World Grand Prix of Darts at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday.

World No. 1 MVG is out, along with Adrian Lewis, who was beaten by Daryl Gurney. Henderson and Gurney will be joined by Raymond van Barneveld, Dave Chisnall, Robert Thornton, Steve Beaton, Alan Norris and Joe Cullen in the next round.

Here are the full results from Sunday's matches:

Alan Norris 2-1 Justin Pipe

Joe Cullen 2-1 Darren Webster

Steve Beaton 2-0 Rob Cross

2-0 Rob Cross Robert Thornton 2-1 Kim Hybrechts

Raymond van Barneveld 2-0 Kyle Anderson

2-0 Kyle Anderson Daryl Gurney 2-1 Adrian Lewis

John Henderson 2-1 Michael van Gerwen

Dave Chisnall 2-0 Jelle Klaasen

Sky Sports Darts showed the schedule for the remainder of the opening round:

There was a shake-up as the tournament was about to start when world No. 2 Gary Anderson withdrew late on, per PDC Darts:

Yet the absence of the Flying Scotsman was far from the biggest shock of the night.

Double-16 got Van Gerwen back on terms in the opening set against Henderson. However, things didn't go according to the script in the next leg, when MVG routinely failed to find doubles.

Those misses left Henderson with two darts at tops to take the set. He missed tops with his first dart but found double-10 with his next to rock Mighty Mike.

Tops put Van Gerwen 2-0 up in the second, before double-18 saw him sweep the set. Sky Sports Darts showed the set-winning dart:

It was tops again as MVG evened the decider at one leg apiece, but a miss on bull left Henderson with a chance. However, he left himself without a finish, only to see Van Gerwen miss on double-four.

Henderson then wired double-16 to go 2-1 in front and one leg away from knocking out the defending champion. Another double-18 left MVG needing to break throw to stay in.

He couldn't do it, though, as Henderson took out tops to secure one of the biggest upsets in the sport's history.

Afterward, the Highlander expressed his delight at producing the shock, per Live Darts:

The night's first upset came when Steve Beaton swept aside rising star Rob Cross in straight sets. Cross entered the tournament in fine form, but he couldn't find his range on doubles at the oche.

By contrast, Beaton punished every mistake with ruthless efficiency. The pattern for the match played out vividly when Beaton made the match-winning throw after yet another gaffe from Cross, per Sky Sports Darts:

Speaking of mistakes, Kim Huybrechts made his share against Thornton. The former's inability to build on a maximum led to a costly loss at the start of the second set, per Live Darts:

Thornton is only in the tournament because Phil Taylor opted out, per James Dielhenn of Sky Sports. Even so, the Thorn looked impressive in seizing his chance.

Later, Van Barneveld rescued the second set to eventually ease past Kyle Anderson 2-0. Anderson had the chance to push the match to a decider after struggling to live with Barney during the opener.

The Australian wired tops to even things at two legs apiece. Yet it was Barney who bossed the next leg to seal a straight-sets win not without its challenges.

Cross' conqueror Beaton now awaits Van Barneveld, who was solid on doubles:

Next, Gurney took down Lewis after winning a mistake-filled first set. Super Chin pinned double-16 and hit a 132 checkout to put himself on the brink of the set.

However, double-16 then proved tricky for Gurney as he missed nine darts at the target. Lewis couldn't capitalise, though, leaving Gurney to find double-eight easier to hit and claim the set.

Jackpot needed to be better in the second and duly was as he finally started taking down the doubles. Gurney missed tops a leg down in the set, but the Irishman soon evened things after finding double-10.

Lewis was 2-1 ahead when he missed two darts at double-15, allowing Gurney to pin double-six and make it two legs apiece. A 180 from Gurney put Lewis on the brink, but Jackpot found tops to stay in the tournament and force a decider.

Gurney won the first leg but missed tops to give Lewis a chance. It was a chance he couldn't take as he missed double-16, leaving Gurney to take out tops and win the leg against the throw.

Super Chin hit double-nine to knock Lewis out.

The night started with Alan Norris edging out Justin Pipe, before Joe Cullen did the same to Darren Webster. Things ended with Dave Chisnall taking advantage of missed opportunities by Jelle Klaasen.

The Cobra missed three darts to claim the opening set, allowing Chizzy to pinch it. Chisnallreeled off six 180s, including three in as many legs as he swept the second set and ensured victory on double-16.

A prolific average was the platform for Chizzy's win:

Lewis and Van Gerwen's shock early exits, added to Anderson and Taylor withdrawing, leaves the field wide-open for the remaining players. Now the likes of Van Barneveld, Gurney and Chisnall will be favoured to be involved in the final reckoning.