Presidents Cup 2017 Leaderboard: USA Clinches 7th Win in a Row

Elsa/Getty Images

The United States closed out its dominant performance at the Presidents Cup to win the event for the seventh time in a row.

The hosts needed just one point Sunday to clinch the victory, coming in with a 14.5-3.5 lead over the International squad. After Kevin Chappell earned a half point with his tie, Daniel Berger secured the title in his match against Si Woo Kim.

The Golf Channel account celebrated the victory:

There was also some craziness on the greens:

While the final score remains to be determined, the United States will get at least the necessary 15.5 points to win.

Here are the results from Sunday's singles matches that have gone final at Liberty National Golf Club:

Kevin Chappell (USA) and Marc Leishman (INT) halved

Jason Day (INT) def. Charley Hoffman (USA), 2 and 1

Hideki Matsuyama (INT) def. Justin Thomas (USA), 3 and 1

Daniel Berger (USA) def. Si Woo Kim (INT), 2 and 1

Charl Schwartzel (INT) def. Matt Kuchar (USA), 1 UP

Louis Oosthuizen (INT) def. Patrick Reed (USA), 1 UP

Dustin Johnson (USA) and Branden Grace (INT) halved

Adam Scott (INT) def. Brooks Koepka (USA), 3 and 2

Jhonattan Vegas (INT) def. Jordan Spieth (USA), 2 and 1

President Donald Trump was in attendance to watch the end of the tournament in Jersey City, New Jersey:

The first three days of competition all went to the Americans, with the Internationals only earning 3.5 points in four rounds of play. Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen combined to win in Thursday's foursomes, while Anirban Lahiri and Si Woo Kim got a win in four-ball on Saturday.

The rest of the points came on halved matches.

There was better play early on for the world team, with Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day all leading on the back nine in their respective matches.

The drama was apparent with these back-to-back shots between Daniel Berger and Si Woo Kim:

However, Leishman couldn't close out against Kevin Chappell, bogeying No. 17 to bring things even. A pair of pars on No. 18 meant a halved match and 15 points for the United States.

Day finally put another point on the board for the international team after birdieing No. 17, clinching his win over Charley Hoffman.

As Bob Harig of ESPN.com noted, this broke a disappointing stretch for the Australian:

Matsuyama followed it up with a 3 and 1 upset over Justin Thomas in an outstanding showing from both players, as Ryan Lavner of Golf Channel noted:

There were great shots both sides:

This only delayed the inevitable, though, as Berger sent his match to dormie and clinched the win for the Americans. This was the official deciding moment in the competition:

Jason Sobel of ESPN.com joked about the lack of drama:

Kim kept his match alive a little longer but eventually fell to Berger with a missed putt on No. 17. This was enough to give USA its 16th and decisive point.

The United States remains dominant at the Presidents Cup, winning all but two events since its formation in 1994. The Internationals have one win and one tie in 12 competitions. Now the Americans have to gain more consistency in the Ryder Cup against European players.

While the tournament represents the end of the 2017 season, there are no shortage of events around the world, especially in warm climates during the winter months.