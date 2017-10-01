Marshawn Lynch Wears 'Everybody vs. Trump' Shirt Ahead of Raiders vs. Broncos

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch wore a T-shirt that read "Everybody vs. Trump" before Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Lynch has been sitting during the national anthem before games in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and in protest to police brutality and racial injustice. That gesture by Lynch and other players in the NFL has been controversial in the past and only ramped up when President Donald Trump claimed that NFL players kneeling during the anthem should be kicked off the field or lose their jobs.

The Raiders had initially planned on remaining in the locker room during the national anthem in the wake of those comments last week but would have missed the coin toss in their prime-time matchup against Washington and would have been penalized. Instead, the majority of the team either sat or kneeled during the anthem.

But Lynch has been sitting since the preseason and "has told current and former teammates he wants to raise awareness of social injustice," according to Calvin Watkins of Newsday.

"He speaks up on it," his former teammate with the Seattle Seahawks, Jermaine Kearse, told Watkins earlier in September. "But also, I don't even think people noticed he did it sometimes in Seattle with [Kaepernick] doing it. With the attention that it brings, [Lynch] stands for what he believes in, and you have to respect that. It's an individual thing and everybody has their own way of going about it. I absolutely respect it."