John Bowlen Reportedly Looking to Sell Minority Interest in Broncos

John Bowlen, the brother of Denver Broncos majority owner Pat Bowlen, is reportedly looking to sell his minority stake in the franchise.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reported John Bowlen is looking to sell his 30-35 percent stake because the franchise is "not being run the way Pat would have run it in many, many capacities."

Pat Bowlen stepped down from running the franchise in 2014 due to progression in his Alzheimer's disease. The Bowlen family has owned the Broncos since 1984, with Pat and John being the sole owners since 2006.

John Bowlen had been selling his part of the franchise back to Pat and the family trust set up for a succession plan, but he now plans to find a new owner. The Broncos are being run by a trust that includes Pat Bowlen's seven children, with one taking over as controlling owner upon Pat's death.

"As it relates to Pat Bowlen's controlling interest of the team, it is not for sale," Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis said.

All major football decisions with the Broncos are made by the trustees. Pat Bowlen does not have a say in football operations, nor would a new minority owner.