Jay Cutler to Remain Dolphins Starting QB, Says Coach Adam Gase

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase won't demote starting quarterback Jay Cutler after the team was shut out 20-0 by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

"It's not time to panic," Gase said, per ESPN.com's James Walker. "We've been through way worse than this. So we want to figure out what's going on and then fix the problem. That's really the only thing we're concerned about."

Any honeymoon period after the Dolphins' season-opening 19-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 has faded. Miami has scored six points in its last two games, and Cutler finished 20-of-28 for 164 yards with an interception against a defense that had allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL.

Not surprisingly, reactions to Cutler's performance were overwhelmingly negative:

The Dolphins signed Cutler to a one-year, $10 million contract in August as a stopgap option for the injured Ryan Tannehill. Replacing Cutler with backup Matt Moore would be an admission the team made an expensive mistake, but Gase can't afford to let finances impact his decision-making.

Moore was solid last year when filling in for Tannehill, throwing for 721 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions in four appearances.

Should the Dolphins slip to 1-3 with Cutler under center in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, the calls for Moore to start will only grow louder.