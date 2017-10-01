    Sam Darnold Reportedly 'Leaning Toward' Declaring for 2018 NFL Draft

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2017

    BERKELEY, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans passes against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Berkeley, California. The USC Trojans defeated the California Golden Bears 30-20. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
    Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

    The USC Trojans are only five games into the 2017 season, but starting quarterback Sam Darnold may have already decided his future for next year.

    The MMQB's Albert Breer told The Big Lead's Jason McIntyre that Darnold is considering leaving USC and entering the 2018 NFL draft.

    Few would be surprised if Darnold's redshirt sophomore year was his last at USC. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Darnold No. 1 overall on his most recent big board.

    1. Oklahoma's Abdul Adams Takes It 99 Yards to the House

    2. Rutgers's Washignton Makes Catch Between His Legs

    3. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 4

    4. Florida TD Overturned as Fumble and Touchback

    5. Texas A&M Player Flips the Birds

    6. College Football's Biggest Hits from Week 2

    7. Jake Olson, Blind Since 12, Snaps in Live Game

    8. Texas Pick-6, Blocked FG for TD vs. Maryland

    9. Wyoming Punt Fail

    10. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 1

    11. Felder's Film Room: FSU Has the QB, but Does It Have Weapons to Upset Alabama?

    12. College Football Hype Tape

    13. It's Been the Offseason of Gains for These College Football Stars

    14. New Linebacker U: Washington Huskies Have NFL Talent Pool on Defense Again

    15. Top 3 College Football Coaches on the Hot Seat

    16. Forget Darnold, Allen & Rosen: NFL Scouts Have a New Rd 1 Sleeper QB

    Right Arrow Icon

    Some New York Jets fans have already created custom jerseys in preparation for his potential arrival in the Big Apple:

    Darnold threw for 3,086 yards, 31 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year.

    His numbers have taken a slight step backward in 2017, largely a result of his poor performance in USC's 30-27 defeat to Washington State on Friday. Darnold went 15-of-19 for 164 yards and one interception.

    He has 1,389 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions through the air, while his 64.6 percent completion rate is down a few percentage points from last season (67.2 percent).

    While the Trojans' upset loss will have put a dent in Darnold's Heisman Trophy campaign, it likely will have done little to hurt his NFL draft stock.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      AP College Football Poll 2017: Week 6 Rankings

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Latest Amway CFB Rankings

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Ducks QB Justin Herbert Suffers Broken Collarbone

      The Register-Guard
      via The Register-Guard
      USC Football logo
      USC Football

      O.J. Simpson Released from Prison

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report