Metrics 101: Greatest Center Seasons in Modern NBA History

Regular-Season TPA: 352.21

Postseason TPA: 106.29

Per-Game Stats: 19.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.9 blocks

Awards: All-Star, NBA Champion, All-Defensive First Team, All-NBA Second Team

Try as I might, I can't shake this lengthy excerpt from Bill Simmons' The Book of Basketball. It remains the perfect description of Dave Cowens' relentless hustle, hinting at the tremendous stats that stemmed from his unwillingness to take even a portion of a possession off:

"I remember thinking the same thing as everyone else: 'Good God, Dave Cowens has a girlfriend!' How was this possible? The guy had a competitiveness disorder, playing every game in fifth gear, berating officials like they were busboys, bellowing out instructions to teammates, diving for loose balls, crashing over three guys for rebounds, battling bigger centers game after game and getting into fights at least once a month. Whenever Cowens fouled out, he stood in disbelief with his hands stuck on his hips, staring the offending official down and hoping the guy might change his mind. Don't you realize what you just did? This means I can't play anymore! Don't you realize what you just f--king did?

"...Even after all these years, he remains my father's favorite Celtic—the guy who never took a night off, the guy who cared just a little bit more than everyone else.

"And now he had a girlfriend? I was totally confused by the revelation. Does this mean they hold hands and go on dates? Do they sleep in the same bed together? I kept picturing her forgetting to buy milk and Cowens flipping out the same way he freaked after an especially terrible call. That's what separated Cowens from everyone else: He played with such unbridled ferocity that little kids couldn't even conceive of him having a girlfriend. Imagine Jason from Friday the 13th heading home from a weekend of killing camp counselors, showering, changing into clean clothes, then taking his lady to Outback Steakhouse. That was Cowens with a girlfriend."

Oh, Cowens also joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of only two players in the modern era to average at least 19 points, 16 rebounds and four assists. And he won a championship while serving as the featured piece for the Boston Celtics.

So there's that, in addition to the unquantifiable hustle.