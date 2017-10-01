    AP College Football Poll 2017: Complete Week 6 Rankings Released

    Clemson linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (6) celebrates with his teammates after a pick six during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Clemson won the game 31-17. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    Steve Helber/Associated Press

    The top of the Associated Press remains unchanged, but Clemson continues to make the case it's every bit as formidable as Alabama.

    The Tigers gained nine first-place votes from their eight last week after a 31-17 win over Virginia Tech, their third win over a ranked opponent this season. Alabama remains a strong No. 1 with 44 first-place votes after a 66-3 trouncing of Ole Miss.

    Oklahoma, Penn State and Georgia round out the Top Five after a Washington State upset of USC sent the Trojans tumbling down the rankings.

    Here's a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:

    1. Alabama

    2. Clemson

    3. Oklahoma

    4. Penn State

    5. Georgia

    6. Washington

    7. Michigan

    8. TCU

    9. Wisconsin

    10. Ohio State

    11. Washington State

    12. Auburn

    13. Miami

    14. USC

    15. Oklahoma State

    16. Virginia Tech

    17. Louisville

    18. South Florida

    19. San Diego State

    20. Utah

    21. Notre Dame

    22. Florida

    23. West Virginia

    24. North Carolina State

    25. UCF

    After weeks of teetering on the brink, USC finally suffered its first loss in a 30-27 thriller against Washington State on Friday. Erik Powell knocked through a 32-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining to give the Cougars their game-winning score, while a Sam Darnold-led comeback drive failed.

    Darnold, a preseason Heisman favorite, now looks almost completely out of the race. He threw for just 164 yards and an interception without a touchdown, though he did rush for two scores.

    "I think it's just a steppingstone. We expect to win games like this," Washington State quarterback Luke Falk, who threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, told reporters. "Hopefully from here on out going forward guys will continue the tradition of competing in games like these. Right now it's a steppingstone."

    Washington State moved up five spots to No. 11, while USC dropped nine to No. 14.

    Virginia Tech dropped four spots after its loss to Clemson, but this was a mostly successful week for the Top 25. Mississippi State and LSU were the only other two Top 25 teams to lose. The Bulldogs lost a 49-10 drubbing to Auburn, while LSU lost a 24-21 home tilt to Troy that rocked Baton Rouge.

    North Carolina State and UCF replaced Mississippi State and LSU in the rankings.

