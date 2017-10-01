    NFL Scores Week 4: Results, Standings and Top Fantasy Stars from AFC, NFC Games

    Week 4 of the 2017 NFL season is underway, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers kicked it off with a bang against a listless Chicago Bears squad.

    Despite a rash of injuries to his offense, Rodgers went off, completing 18 of 26 attempts for 179 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

    His nearly mistake-free performance set the stage for a week full of big games from individual fantasy stars, and it put his Packers at the top of a competitive NFC North.

    Other standouts from around the league, as well as standings, can be found below:

         

    Week 4 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
    AwayScoreHomeFantasy Star
    Bears14-35PackersAaron Rodgers18-of-26, 179 yds, 4 TDs
    Saints20-0DolphinsDrew Brees29-of-41, 268 yds, 2 TDs
    Bengals31-7BrownsAndy Dalton25-of-30, 286 yds, 4 TDs
    Rams35-30CowboysTodd Gurley121 rush yds, 7 rec, 94 yds, 1 TD
    Titans14-57TexansDeshaun Watson25-of-34, 283 yds, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 24 rush yds, 1 TD
    Jaguars20-23JetsBilal Powell163 rush yds, 1 TD
    Lions14-7VikingsAmeer Abdullah94 rush yds, 1 TD
    Panthers33-30PatriotsCam Newton22-of-29, 316 yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 44 rush yds, TD
    Bills23-17FalconsSteven Hauschka3-of-3 FGs, 2-of-2 XPs
    Steelers26-9RavensLe'Veon Bell144 rush yds, 2 TDs, 4 rec, 42 yds
    Week 4 Standings
    AFC EastWL
    Bills31
    Jets22
    Patriots22
    Dolphins12
    AFC NorthWL
    Steelers31
    Ravens22
    Bengals13
    Browns04
    AFC SouthWL
    Jaguars22
    Texans22
    Titans22
    Colts12
    AFC WestWL
    Chiefs30
    Broncos21
    Raiders21
    Chargers03
    NFC EastWL
    Eagles21
    Redskins21
    Cowboys22
    Giants03
    NFC NorthWL
    Lions31
    Packers31
    Vikings22
    Bears13
    NFC SouthWL
    Panthers31
    Falcons31
    Saints22
    Buccaneers11
    NFC WestWL
    Rams31
    Seahawks12
    Cardinals12
    49ers03
    Aaron Rodgers

    Rodgers (and perhaps the Bears defense) made the game look pretty easy on Thursday Night Football. But even though they cruised to a 35-14 victory, the Packers didn't leave the game unscathed.

    With the game essentially wrapped up, Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan drilled a defenseless Davante Adams, who was already wrapped up, with a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit. Adams would leave the game on a stretcher, while Trevathan was given a two-game suspension the next day.

    "This was a big character win for us," Rodgers said of his injury-riddled team, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "It's been a next-man-up, no-excuses policy."

    That mentality will have to continue into next week, as Adams isn't likely to be ready to go for Green Bay's Week 5 matchup at the Dallas Cowboys.

    "Davante Adams is in the concussion protocol," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said, per the team's Twitter account. And that means another game with plenty of weight on Rodgers' shoulders, something Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd said has become a Green Bay staple:

    Even with a flawed roster that is heavily impacted by injuries, Rodgers should continue to be one of the NFL's most dynamic weapons.

         

    Deshaun Watson

    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans celebrates with Bruce Ellington #12 and Lamar Miller #26 after scoring on a one yard run in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Houston, Te
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    If it wasn't already clear enough, Deshaun Watson left no doubt that it's his era of Houston Texans football against the Tennessee Titans.

    In a 57-14 drubbing of a division rival, Watson piled up 283 passing yards, 24 rushing yards and five total touchdowns (four through the air and one on the ground).

    The monster performance put him in pretty good historical company, per ESPN Stats & Info:

    And this came against a Titans team that had just won back-to-back games over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks.

    Days like this are extraordinary, but it's clear that the Texans have something in their rookie quarterback. With Watson leading the offense and JJ Watt doing the same on the other side of the ball, Houston could be in line for a division title. 

         

    Cam Newton

    FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 01: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Devin Funchess #17 (not pictured) during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Foxboro, Mass
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Cam Newton barely averaged double-digit fantasy points over the course of the first three weeks of the season. In Week 4, he doubled his season total of 32 points against a New England Patriots defense that could be in real trouble.

    As a passer, Newton went for 316 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 22-of-29 passing. He also ran for 44 yards and a touchdown, seen here on the NFL's Twitter:

    Now, of course, Newton won't have the luxury of facing the Pats defense every week. So, questions of consistency remain with the former MVP. But scoring looked like a nightmare for Carolina through its first three games. Good signs are good signs.

    Even if Newton is somewhere in the middle of this performance and the way he played up to this point, the Panthers could be dangerous once again.

